Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS (ALBRK.IS)

Albaraka Turk Q2 net profit down at 65.5 mln lira

Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi A.S. : Said on Thursday that Q2 profit share income 530.2 million lira ($176.36 million) versus 483.8 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 65.5 million lira versus profit of 76.7 million lira year ago.

Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015

Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS:Proposes to distribute gross 50.4 million lira ($17.36 million) as first FY 2015 dividend.Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend on April 5.Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.056 lira, net ‍0.0476​ lira per share.

Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS Says to start buyback as of Jan. 15

Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS:Says to start buyback as of Jan. 15 that was announced on March 25, 2015.Says buyback program will end on March 25, 2018 ‍​.