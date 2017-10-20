Aroundtown SA (ALCRE.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aroundtown raises 450 mln euros from capital increase

Oct 20 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA :DGAP-ADHOC: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF 75 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CAPITAL INCREASE, RESULTING IN EUR450 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS.‍OFFER PRICE PER NEW SHARE WAS FIXED AT EUR 6, RESULTING IN EUR 450 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS​.

Aroundtown places 500 million pound fixed rate 12 years notes due 2029 under EMTN programme

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA ::AROUNDTOWN SUCCESSFULLY PLACES GBP 500 MILLION FIXED RATE 12 YEARS NOTES DUE 2029 UNDER EMTN PROGRAMME.

Aroundtown Property Holdings applies for admission of its shares on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

May 25 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC ::APPLIED FOR ADMISSION OF ITS SHARES TO TRADING ON REGULATED MARKET (PRIME STANDARD) OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE.LISTING ON OPEN MARKET OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE WILL BE CANCELLED UPON TRADING OF COMPANY'S SHARES ON REGULATED MARKET.

Aroundtown Property considers issuing new securities

Aroundtown Property Holdings PlC : Intends to use amount raised in potential issuance of securities to fund company's growth strategy. . Is in advance stage to acquire a retail property portfolio for a purchase price of approx. 780 million euros . Aroundtown property holdings plc. Considers issuing new securities and updates on acquisitions . Effect of acquisition after potential on-sales to third parties will be a net acquisition amount of approx. 350 million euros . Net portfolio is fully let to an investment grade tenant (rated BBB- by S&P) reflecting net yield of above 7.5 pct .Closing of transaction is expected to be in Q1 of 2017 and is subject to standard condition precedents.

Aroundtown Property Holdings H1 adjusted EBITDA up 85 pct to 113 million euros

Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC : H1 rental and operating income at 110 million euros ($123.21 million), up 138 pct YOY . H1 adjusted EBITDA increased to 113 million euros, up 85 pct YOY . H1 net profit amounted to 510 million euros, (505 million euros H1 2015) . EPRA NAV amounts to 3.9 billion euros in June 2016, from 3 billion euros in Dec. 2015 Further company coverage: [ALATP.PA] ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Aroundtown Property places 500 million euros bonds

Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc : Successfully places 500 million euros ($552.3 million) 1.5 pct senior unsecured bonds due 2024 . Settlement is expected to take place on or around 15 July 2016 . Intends to apply for admission of bonds to trading on open market of frankfurt stock exchange .Bonds are in denominations of 100,000 euros.

S&P upgrades Aroundtown Property Holdings credit rating to BBB

Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC : Announces credit rating upgrade from S&P to investment grade rating BBB .Outlook is stable, reflecting S&P’s view that Aroundtown’S portfolio should generate increasing recurring cash flows.

Aroundtown Property Holdings Q1 rental and operating income up 149% at 50 mln euros

Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc : Q1 net profit amounted to 230 million euros ($257.30 million), EPS (basic) at 0.27 euro . Q1 rental and operating income at 50 million euros, up 149 pct YoY . Q1 EBITDA amounted to 286 million euros adjusted EBITDA increased to 53 million euros, up 87 pct YoY .Q1 EPRA NAV 3.3 billion euros; EPRA NAV including April 2016 equity increase at 3.6 billion euros up 17 pct from Dec. 2015.

Aroundtown Property successfully places 600 million euro bonds

Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC:Completed the successful placement of 600 million euro of senior, unsecured 6 year bonds.Fixed the nominal coupon of the bonds at 1.5 pct p.a., payable annually in arrears.

Aroundtown Property Holdings provides guidance on commission for EUR 450,000,000 convertible bonds

Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC:Provides guidance on commission for incentivised conversion offer for its 450,000,000 euro 3.00 pct convertible bonds due 2020.Offeror now announces that it intends that final commission will be between 2,000 euro and 4,000 euro per 100,000 euro.