Aldermore Group PLC (ALD.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Firstrand to not waive due diligence completion condition on Aldermore deal

Oct 16 (Reuters) - FIRSTRAND LTD::CONFIRMS IT WILL NOT WAIVE CONDITION ON COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE, BUT CAN ELECT TO WAIVE CONDITION ON UNANIMOUS BOARD RECOMMENDATION​.

FirstRand ‍confirms it approached Aldermore on possible offer​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd :‍CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS MADE AN APPROACH TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE​.‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE.‍FIRSTRAND IS REQUIRED BY 10 NOVEMBER EITHER TO ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR ALDERMORE​ OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTED TO MAKE AN OFFER​.

Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc ::ALDERMORE GROUP PLC - STMNT RE SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT.‍RECENTLY RECEIVED AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FIRSTRAND LIMITED REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER​.ALDERMORE GROUP - ‍ALDERMORE AND FIRSTRAND ARE IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS ABOUT DETAILS OF POSSIBLE OFFER, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO A NUMBER OF STANDARD CONDITIONS​.ALDERMORE - ‍OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED OF CO AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE OF 313 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE IN CASH​.‍BOARD OF ALDERMORE HAS INDICATED TO FIRSTRAND THAT IT IS LIKELY TO RECOMMEND FIRM OFFER AT THIS LEVEL​.‍THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE OR AS TO TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE​.

Aldermore Group posts Q1 net loans up 6% to 7.9 billion stg

May 11 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc ::Strong customer driven growth with organic new lending of c.£1 billion in Q1.Q1 net loans up 6% to £7.9 billion versus £7.5 billion at end 2016.Q1 loan growth driven by strong levels of new lending up 17% to £949 million.Net interest margin remains stable at 3.5% in quarter.Q1 customer deposits increased 5% to £7.0bln versus £6.7bln at end-2016.CET1 capital ratio stable at 11.5%.Continue to anticipate a lower level of growth for q2 of 2017.Remain on track to deliver loan growth in guided range of 10-15% for full year."Increased our use of bank of england's term funding scheme, with amount drawn now exceeding £750mln".Made a strong start to 2017 and remain on track to deliver financial guidance outlined in march.

Aldermore Group says H1 underlying profit before tax up 45 pct

Aldermore Group Plc : Half year results 2016 . H1 underlying profit before tax (1) up by 45 pct to 63 mln stg (h1 2015: 44 mln stg) . Net interest margin stable at 3.6 pct (h1 2015: 3.6 pct) . Excellent loan origination; up by 26 pct to 1.5 bln stg (h1 2015: 1.2 bln stg). Net loans up by 11 pct to 6.8 bln stg (31 december 2015: 6.1 bn stg) . Asset finance +11 pct; sme commercial mortgages +12 pct; buy-to-let +12 pct; residential mortgages +9 pct . Total capital ratio of 14.0 pct (31 december 2015: 15.1 pct) . Cet1 capital ratio of 11.0 pct (31 december 2015: 11.8 pct) . As a purely uk-focused business, we are not directly exposed to potential changes in access to european markets-ceo . To date, we have seen no direct impact on our business but we continue to monitor situation closely and have a proven ability to react quickly to a changing environment-ceo . H1 reported profit before tax increased by 50 pct to 59 mln stg (h1 2015: £40m) . Underlying cost/income ratio (1) further improved by 8pts to 45% (h1 2015: 53%) . Following eu referendum, we all face a period of heightened political and economic uncertainty-ceo . However, we are exposed to wider economic effects of result-ceo . BOE reduced bank rate by 25bps to 0.25% and market expectations are for a further rate cut, potentially by end of 2016. . We intend to pass full reduction onto both our lending and deposit customers.

Aldermore says Q1 net loans to customers up 6 pct

Aldermore Group Plc : Excellent loan origination; up by 43 pct to 814 mln stg (Q1 2015: 568 mln stg) . Q1 business finance origination up by 18 pct to 272 mln stg(Q1 2015: 230 mln stg) . Q1 buy-to-let origination very strong at 327 mln stg, up by 144 pct (Q1 2015: 134 mln stg) . Q1 net loans to customers up by 0.4 bln stg or 6 pct to 6.5 mln stg (Dec. 31 2015: 6.1 bln stg) . Cet1 capital ratio (1) of 11.5 pct (Dec. 31 2015: 11.8 pct) . Have made an excellent start to year . Market conditions in q1 of 2016 remain broadly consistent with those experienced last year .Confident of delivering on all of guidance we set out with our recent 2015 full year results.