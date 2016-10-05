Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ALEM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alembic Pharma's Panelav facility gets EIR from USFDA for March inspection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Formulation facility located at Panelav has received EIR from US FDA for the inspection carried out by them in March, 2016..

Alembic Pharma June-qtr consol profit rises

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus 717.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 7.27 billion rupees versus 5.82 billion rupees last year .

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA tentative approval for Febuxostat tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Febuxostat tablets . Alembic has settled the case with Takeda and will launch its generic as per terms of settlement .

Alembic Pharma says no USFDA observations for co's API facilities at Panelav

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Co's api facilities api i and api II both located at panelav have been inspected by usfda between June 20 and June 29 . The company did not receive any form 483 observations. .