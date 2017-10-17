Esker SA (ALESK.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ESKER SA ::ANNOUNCES Q3 RESULTS‍​.Q3 REVENUE EUR 18.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS TWO DIGITS ORGANIC GROWTH TARGET‍​ FOR FY 2017.

Esker SA :Q2 revenue 16.8 million euros ($18.62 million) versus 14.7 million euros year ago.

Esker SA : Says cash position was EUR 17.6 million ($19.50 million) at June 30 after dividend payment .Anticipates organic growth from 13 pct to 18 pct for FY 2016.

Esker SA :2015 dividend up 25 percent to 0.30 euro ($0.34) per share.

Esker SA:Anticipates organic growth of between 13 pct and 18 pct for all of 2016 associated with a further increase in operating profit.

Esker SA:Sees 2016 in line with 2015 performance.

Esker SA:Argentinian natural gas distributor ECOGAS chooses Esker to dematerialize invoices.

Esker SA:Heinz Ibericaa chooses Esker to automise client orders.

Esker SA:Awarded invoice and order dematerialisation contract by ‍groupe Jardiland.

Esker SA:Anticpates significative improvement of its 2015 operating income.Anticpates a 2 digits growth for 2016.