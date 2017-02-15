Alfa SAB de CV (ALFAA.MX)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
Alfa Sab De Cv
Axtel SAB de CV accepts exchange conditions in the merger deal with Alfa
Axtel SAB de CV:Says having considered the opinion of Citigroup Global Markets Inc (fairness opinion) has approved the exchange factor proposed for the Axtel - Onexa (unit of Alfa SAB de CV) merger. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa reports loss, cuts guidance
MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Monday reported a near 6 billion peso third-quarter loss and cut its earnings guidance for 2017, amid financial troubles at a client of its petrochemicals unit Alpek.