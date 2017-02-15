Edition:
Alfa SAB de CV (ALFAA.MX)

ALFAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

20.05MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$20.11
Open
$20.25
Day's High
$20.26
Day's Low
$19.73
Volume
11,112,656
Avg. Vol
9,048,912
52-wk High
$29.48
52-wk Low
$18.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Alfa Sab De Cv : Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 revenue of $16.245 billion . Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 billion . Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: [ALFAA.MX] (Reporting By Christine Murray) ((Christine.Murray@thomsonreuters.com; 0044-207-542-6468;)).  Full Article

Axtel SAB de CV accepts exchange conditions in the merger deal with Alfa
Monday, 21 Dec 2015 

Axtel SAB de CV:Says having considered the opinion of Citigroup Global Markets Inc (fairness opinion) has approved the exchange factor proposed for the Axtel - Onexa (unit of Alfa SAB de CV) merger.  Full Article

Alfa SAB de CV News

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa reports loss, cuts guidance

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Monday reported a near 6 billion peso third-quarter loss and cut its earnings guidance for 2017, amid financial troubles at a client of its petrochemicals unit Alpek.

