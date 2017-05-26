Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFAAL.L)
ALFAAL.L on London Stock Exchange
487.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
487.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
487.40
487.40
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
327,351
327,351
52-wk High
536.00
536.00
52-wk Low
325.00
325.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alfa Financial Software prices London IPO at 325 pence per share
May 26 (Reuters) - Alfa Financial Software:Alfa financial software says pricing of its initial public offering at 325 pence per share.Based on the offer price, the market cap of the co will be c.975 million stg at the commencement of conditonal dealings. Full Article
BRIEF-Alfa Financial wins contract with "large" U.S. auto finance company
* Announce a significant new contract win with a large US auto finance company. Client has more than 800,000 customer accounts under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: