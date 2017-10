Alkem Laboratories Ltd (ALKE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alkem laboratories gets inspection report from US FDA with two 483 observations

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alkem Laboratories Ltd :Says has received inspection report which contains two 483 observations.Alkem Laboratories- US FDA inspection at facility located at Baddi from 11th September to 15th September.

Alkem Labs says US FDA issues EIR for Baddi manufacturing facility

May 23 (Reuters) - Alkem Laboratories Ltd :Says US FDA has issued an establishment inspection report for its Baddi manufacturing facility.Says inspection has now been closed by the USFDA.

Alkem Labs says US FDA finds critical observations for co's Daman unit

Alkem Laboratories Ltd: Update on US FDA inspection at Alkem’s Daman facility . Co has received inspection report which contains thirteen 483 observations .Co shall put together detailed response with adequate corrective and preventive measures to address US FDA observations.

Alkem Labs June-qtr profit rises

Alkem Laboratories Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.51 billion rupees versus 1.72 billion rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 11.42 billion rupees versus 9.38 billion rupees last year .