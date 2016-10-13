Alio Gold Inc (ALO.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Timmins Gold reports production of 24,052 gold ounces for Q3 2016

Timmins Gold Corp : Timmins Gold reports production of 24,052 gold ounces for the third quarter of 2016 . Timmins Gold Corp - on pace to meet current guidance of 90,000 - 100,000 ounces for 2016 .Timmins Gold Corp - company also announced extension of mining at San Francisco mine into 2023.

Inca One Gold appoints Bruce Bragagnolo as chairman and director

Inca One Gold Corp : Inca One Gold Corp announces appointment of Bruce Bragagnolo as chairman and director .Says Bragagnolo is co-founder and former chief executive officer of Timmins Gold Corp.

Timmins Gold raising production guidance for 2016

Timmins Gold Corp : Timmins gold reports cash flow from operations of $11.5 million for q2 2016 . Raising production guidance for 2016 from 75,000 - 85,000 ounces to 90,000 - 100,000 ounces . Qtrly metal revenues were $33.1 million, compared to $27.8 million during q2 2015 . Q2 earnings per share $0.02 .Q2 gold ounces sold 26.5 million versus 22.9 million last year.

Timmins Gold qtrly gold production 25,863 gold ounces

Timmins Gold Corp : Timmins Gold reports production of 25,863 gold ounces for the second quarter of 2016 .Gold ounces produced in quarter increased by 13% over same period last year.

Timmins gold qtrly loss per share $0.03

Timmins Gold Corp : Produced and sold, 25,120 and 24,667 ounces of gold in Q1 compared to 24,155 and 24,155 ounces of gold during Q1 2015 .Qtrly loss per share $0.03.

Timmins gold to sell caballo blanco gold project

Timmins Gold Corp : Sell 100% of its interest in Caballo Blanco Gold project in veracruz, mexico for cash consideration of us$12.5 million .Timmins gold to sell caballo Blanco Gold project.