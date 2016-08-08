Alpargatas SA (ALPA4.SA)
17.94BRL
23 Oct 2017
R$ 0.04 (+0.22%)
R$ 17.90
R$ 17.90
R$ 17.99
R$ 17.80
465,800
746,966
R$ 18.03
R$ 9.26
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alpargatas SA:Says it approved the payment of own capital interest in the gross amount of 21.3 million Brazilian reais, or 0.044 reais per ordinary share and 0.048 reais per preferred shares.Record date on March 11.Payment date is April 13.Shares to be traded as ex-interest as of March 14. Full Article
