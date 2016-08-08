Edition:
United Kingdom

Alpargatas SA (ALPA4.SA)

ALPA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

17.94BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.04 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
R$ 17.90
Open
R$ 17.90
Day's High
R$ 17.99
Day's Low
R$ 17.80
Volume
465,800
Avg. Vol
746,966
52-wk High
R$ 18.03
52-wk Low
R$ 9.26

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alpargatas announces own capital interest payment
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Alpargatas SA : Said on Friday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest totalling up to 31.9 million Brazilian reais ($10.1 million) gross, corresponding to 0.0657 real per ordinary share and 0.0723 real per preference share . Record date is Aug. 12 . Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 15 .Payment date is Oct. 5.  Full Article

Alpargatas will not represent Timberland brand in Brasil as of 2017
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Alpargatas SA : Said on Friday that it would not represent the Timberland brand in Brasil as of Jan. 1, 2017 .Said that the conclusion of the agreement for representing the brand was planned jointly with The Timberland Company.  Full Article

Alpargatas announces own capital interest payment
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Alpargatas SA : Said on Monday that it approved to pay own capital interest in the total amount of up to 17.6 million Brazilian reais gross, corresponding to 0.0363 real per ordinary share and 0.0399 real per preferred share . Record date on May 13 . Ex-interest as of May 16 . Payment on July 13 .Value to be included in obligatory dividend for FY 2016.  Full Article

Alpargatas SA announces own capital interest payment
Monday, 7 Mar 2016 

Alpargatas SA:Says it approved the payment of own capital interest in the gross amount of 21.3 million Brazilian reais, or 0.044 reais per ordinary share and 0.048 reais per preferred shares.Record date on March 11.Payment date is April 13.Shares to be traded as ex-interest as of March 14.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Alpargatas SA News

Loma Negra hires banks for U.S.-Argentina IPO as early as Sept -sources

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Loma Negra Cia Industrial Argentina SA, the country's largest cement producer, has hired investment banks for an initial public offering that could be launched as early as this month, according to three sources with knowledge of the plan.

» More ALPA4.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials