Alpargatas SA (ALPA4.SA)

Alpargatas SA : Said on Friday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest totalling up to 31.9 million Brazilian reais ($10.1 million) gross, corresponding to 0.0657 real per ordinary share and 0.0723 real per preference share . Record date is Aug. 12 . Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 15 .Payment date is Oct. 5.

Alpargatas SA : Said on Friday that it would not represent the Timberland brand in Brasil as of Jan. 1, 2017 .Said that the conclusion of the agreement for representing the brand was planned jointly with The Timberland Company.

Alpargatas SA : Said on Monday that it approved to pay own capital interest in the total amount of up to 17.6 million Brazilian reais gross, corresponding to 0.0363 real per ordinary share and 0.0399 real per preferred share . Record date on May 13 . Ex-interest as of May 16 . Payment on July 13 .Value to be included in obligatory dividend for FY 2016.

Alpargatas SA:Says it approved the payment of own capital interest in the gross amount of 21.3 million Brazilian reais, or 0.044 reais per ordinary share and 0.048 reais per preferred shares.Record date on March 11.Payment date is April 13.Shares to be traded as ex-interest as of March 14.