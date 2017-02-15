Edition:
Alpek SAB de CV (ALPEKA.MX)

ALPEKA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

19.89MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
$19.91
Open
$19.77
Day's High
$20.25
Day's Low
$19.74
Volume
5,735,034
Avg. Vol
2,699,813
52-wk High
$30.50
52-wk Low
$17.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mexico's Alpek expects EBITDA to fall 25 pct in 2017
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Alpek Sab De Cv : Mexico's Alpek says expects 2017 EBITDA of $502 million, down 25 percent from 2016. .It expects capital expenditure of $238 million.  Full Article

Alpek SAB de CV News

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa reports loss, cuts guidance

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Monday reported a near 6 billion peso third-quarter loss and cut its earnings guidance for 2017, amid financial troubles at a client of its petrochemicals unit Alpek.

Earnings vs. Estimates

