Alior Bank SA (ALRR.WA)

Alior Bank allots bonds for total nominal value of 600 mln zlotys

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA ::ALLOTS 400,000 SERIES K BONDS FOR TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 400 MILLION ZLOTYS.ALLOTS 200,000 SERIES K1 BONDS FOR TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 200 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Polish Alior Bank plans to increase planned bond issue by 200 mln zlotys

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA ::Polish lender Alior Bank has decided to increase a planned bond issue by 200 million zlotys, to 600 million zlotys due to a significant demand from investors, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday. .Alior said in September that it planned to issue up to 400 million zlotys in subordinated, unsecured, floating-rate 8-year bonds. nFWN1LV0M9.Alior also said on Tuesday that the subordinated bond issue is the biggest in the bank's history. .

Alior Bank ‍aims to achieve ROE 14%, C/I 39% and NIM 5.1% targets in 2019​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA :SAYS ‍ADOPTED RESOLUTION APPROVING PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BANK'S STRATEGY FOR 2017-2020​.SAYS ‍AIMS TO ACHIEVE ROE 14%, C/I 39% AND NIM 5.1% TARGETS IN 2019​.SAYS ‍AIMS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GROWTH OF GROSS LOAN VOLUME AT LEVEL OF PLN 5-6 BILLION​.SAYS ‍PLAN ASSUMES ACHIEVING DIVIDEND PAYOUT CAPACITY ALREADY IN 2020 (I.E. DISTRIBUTION FROM 2019 PROFIT).SAYS ‍DOES NOT PLAN TO ISSUE EQUITY WITH AN OBJECTIVE OF RAISING CAPITAL THROUGHOUT STRATEGY TIME HORIZON​.SAYS ‍AIMS TO ACHIEVE COST OF RISK (COR) OF 1,6% IN 2020.SAYS ASSUMES MAINTAINING CAPITAL BUFFER OF MINIMUM 50 BPS ABOVE THE TIER 1 MINIMUM REGULATORY REQUIREMENT.SAYS PLANS TO INVEST PLN 100 MILLION EACH YEAR IN IT AND INNOVATION.SAYS WILL DEVELOP COOPERATION WITH PZU << >> AND PEKAO << >> IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE BOTH REVENUE AND COST SYNERGIES.SAYS WILL ANALYZE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH FURTHER M&A TRANSACTIONS​.

Alior Bank names Tomasz Kulik new chairman of supervisory board

Oct 2 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA ::SAID ON SATURDAY THAT ELIGIUSZ KRZESNIAK RESIGNED FROM HIS POST OF CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD.TOMASZ KULIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD.

Kancelaria Medius signs LOI to acquire debt portfolio

Kancelaria Medius SA :Signs a letter of intent, LOI, to acquire a debt portfolio which has value of 22.6 million zlotys ($5.9 million) from Alior Bank .

PZU to publish dividend policy in coming weeks - CEO

Grupa PZU : Poland's largest insurer PZU wants to publish its dividend policy in the next few weeks, the company's Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday. . Krupinski said he would like to maintain the current dividend yield in the horizon of the new strategy which spans until 2020. . Krupinski also said that there was no need to assume that dividends would be lowered. . He said that PZU does not want its dividend yield to differ from those of other insurance companies. . PZU's current dividend yield stands at about 7.5 percent. Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PZU CEO says plans further investment in banks

Grupa PZU : Poland's largest insurer PZU plans further investment in the banking sector, the company's chief executive Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday. . "We still want to invest in the banking sector. It will consolidate around 5-6 players," Krupinski said. . Reuters reported earlier this week citing sources that Krupinski is flying to Milan for talks on buying Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao SA , from its owner, the Italian bank UniCredit . Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Alior Bank CEO sees more banks put up for sale in Poland

Poland's Alior Bank : The chief executive of Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, said on Thursday he expects more banks to be put up for sale in Poland due to Britain's decision to exit the EU, European stress tests, problems in the Italian banking sector and low interest rates that put banks' results under pressure. . "There are too many of banks (in Poland) and there will be consolidation starting from the last quarter," Sobieraj told reporters. . He also said that one may expect new banking players as well as banks already present in Poland to take part in the sector's consolidation. . Sobieraj said that Alior Bank plans no takeovers abroad and is focused on the Polish market. . Alior Bank acquired Bank BPH from U.S. General Electric earlier this year. Further company coverage: [ALRR.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Alior Bank Q1 net profit falls to 80.2 mln zlotys YOY

Alior Bank SA : Poland's mid-tier lender reports Q1 net interest income of 412.5 million zlotys ($106.5 million) versus 344.3 million zlotys year ago . Q1 net fee and commission income 87.3 million zlotys versus 92.8 million zlotys year ago . Q1 net profit 80.2 million zlotys versus 91.2 million zlotys year ago .In Q1 Alior paid almost 21 million zlotys of bank tax.

Bank BPH signs demerger plan with Alior Bank, exchange ratio set at 0.44 of Alior Bank SA share for 1 BPH share

Bank BPH SA:Banks have signed a demerger plan.Under the plant the share exchange ratio has been agreed to 0.44 pct of Alior share for every share of BPH.All current shareholders of BPH to become sharehoders of Alior, excluding GE shareholders who will become the only shareholders of BPH.Under the demerger plan, BPH will keep its mortgage business, but its all core operations will be transferred to Alior Bank.The shareholders of GE comprise of GE Investments Poland sp. z o.o., DRB Holdings B.V. and Selective American Financial Enterprises, LLC.