Alsea SAB de CV (ALSEA.MX)
57.01MXN
23 Oct 2017
$-0.16 (-0.28%)
$57.17
$58.25
$58.29
$56.90
5,935,606
1,517,011
$71.81
$49.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alsea buys 22 stores of Domino's Pizza in Mexico
Alsea SAB de CV
Alsea to open Chili's restaurants in Chile
Alsea SAB de CV
Alsea SAB de CV completes acquisition of Archie's Colombia SAS
Alsea SAB de CV:Completes acquisition of Italian restaurant chain Archie's Colombia SAS.Says with the acquisition increases presence in Colombia by 130 units of various formats. Full Article
