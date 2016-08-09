Edition:
Alsea SAB de CV (ALSEA.MX)

ALSEA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

57.01MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$57.17
Open
$58.25
Day's High
$58.29
Day's Low
$56.90
Volume
5,935,606
Avg. Vol
1,517,011
52-wk High
$71.81
52-wk Low
$49.50

Alsea buys 22 stores of Domino's Pizza in Mexico
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Alsea SAB de CV : Said on Monday has reached an agreement to buy 22 stores of Domino's Pizza which have exclusive rights to Domino's brand in some areas on Mexico state, Mexico city and Hidalgo state . To buy all assets of the 22 stores, sees to close the acquisition within weeks .Plans to use acquired rights to open around five new stores in the upcoming year.  Full Article

Alsea to open Chili's restaurants in Chile
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Alsea SAB de CV : Said on Tuesday it had signed an exclusive development contract to operate and develop Chili's restaurants in Chile . With this contract, Alsea agrees to have a minimum of 15 Chili's units operating in the South American country over a period of 10 years .At the end of the first quarter of 2016, Alsea had 53 restaurants of this brand operating in Mexico.  Full Article

Alsea SAB de CV completes acquisition of Archie's Colombia SAS
Monday, 4 Apr 2016 

Alsea SAB de CV:Completes acquisition of Italian restaurant chain Archie's Colombia SAS.Says with the acquisition increases presence in Colombia by 130 units of various formats.  Full Article

