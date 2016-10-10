Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alstom wins half of 2.6 bln euros Dubai metro deal

Alstom : Alstom, Acciona and Gulermak sign a contract with RTA for extension of Dubai metro's red line. . Total value of project, also called route 2020, is 2.6 billion euros. .Alstom's share represents half and civil works, led by Acciona including Gulermark, represent other half.

French state confirms order of 15 extra Alstom TGV trains

French Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue tells press conference: Confirms state to order 15 extra Alstom TGV trains. .Confirms Alstom and state to invest 70 million euros in Belfort site..

Alstom to maintain Ottawa's light rail transit system

Alstom SA :Alstom to maintain Ottawa's light rail transit system.

Alstom to supply 79 intercity trains to NS in Netherlands

Alstom : Has been awarded a contract worth over 800 million euros ($884.56 million) to supply 79 intercity trains to NS in Netherlands .Trains will be delivered from january 2020 on, will run on national network on Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Breda line and on Den Haag-Eindhoven corridor.

Alstom sues GE for breaching contract tied to sale of rail signaling business

Alstom SA : Sues General Electric for breach of contract tied to sale of rail signaling business--U.S. court filing . Lawsuit relates to ge's November 2015 sale of the rail signaling business for $800 million, subject to post-closing adjustments . Says GE refuses to submit matters remaining in dispute to deloitte, the designated independent accountant, for resolution . Says GE also committed a breach of contract by launching an arbitration proceeding to attempt to resolve the dispute . Seeks to force GE to live up to its contract, have deloitte resolve the dispute, and end the arbitration proceeding . Lawsuit is dated may 13, and was made public Tuesday night.

Alstom wins 46 million deal by Shanghai Shentong

Alstom :Wins a contract worth €46 million by Shanghai Shentong to modernize 68 metro cars in service on the Shanghai metro line 5 and to supply traction and train control management systems for 198 new metro cars.

Alstom to invest 25 million euros in new English site

Alstom SA :Invests in new site in North-West of England, investment amounts to about EUR 25 million ($28.34 million).

Alstom will supply five additional trainsets for Melbourne's rail

Alstom SA:To provide five additional X'trapolis trainsets for Melbourne's metropolitan rail network.

Alstom takes control of cabliance by acquiring Nexans stake

Alstom SA:Alstom takes control of cabliance by acquiring Nexans stake.

Alstom to supply 52 trains to Abellio for about 170 mln euros

Alstom SA:To supply 52 Coradia Lint regional trains to Abellio for a total amount of about €170 million.