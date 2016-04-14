Alupar Investimento SA (ALUP11.SA)

Alupar Investimento SA:Says its board of directors has approved, ad referendum of general meeting, a proposal of dividend payment for fiscal year 2015 in the total amount of 175.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.28 real per share and 0.84 real per unit.Says dividend payment to be made until the end of FY 2016 to shareholders on record on April 20.Shares and units to be traded ex-dividend as of April 22.Says its board of directors has approved a proposal of capital increase and bonus shares distribution.Says proposed capital increase of 173.3 million reais, through issuing 40.6 million shares, including 30.0 million common and 10.6 million preferred shares.Says shareholders will receive 65 new shares or units per 1000 shares or units held.Says new shares will be attributed to shareholders as of April 27, record date is April 20.Says shares and units will be traded without right of bonus as of April 22.Says value attributed to bonus shares is of 4.27 reais per share, or 12.8 reais per unit.Unit is composed of one ordinary share and two preferred shares.