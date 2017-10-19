Allianz SE (ALVG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Taiwan's China Life to acquire traditional policies and riders spun off from Allianz Taiwan Life

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <2823.TW>:Says it plans to pay T$1 to acquire the traditional policies and riders spun off from Allianz Taiwan Life.Says it expects the transaction to enhance profitability through the increase of policies in force and assets.Says it expects its net profit can increase after the transaction is completed.Says the transaction is subject to approval from special shareholders' meeting and approval from regulators.Says it can assume statutory reserves of T$27.6 billion ($913.85 million) and corresponding assets of T$49.8 billion.

Allianz names ‍Carsten Quitter Group Chief Investment Officer

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE :‍CARSTEN QUITTER NAMED ALLIANZ GROUP CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND AIM MANAGING DIRECTOR​.HE WILL REPLACE ANDREAS GRUBER, WHO IS LEAVING AT HIS OWN REQUEST AFTER 29 YEARS AT THE ALLIANZ GROUP TO RETIRE​.

Commerzbank currently plans no Brexit-related staff moves

Commerzbank , annual press conference : CFO says does not expect commerzbank to be a negative outlier in terms of basel iv impact . CFO says expects moderate negative capital impact starting 2018 from ias9 . CEO says aims for growth in retail clients business, if price is right also via acquisitions . CEO says 2017, 2018 will remain burdened by restructuring . CFO says cannot rule out forced redundancies, but wants to avoid that if possible . CEO says will not pass on negative interest rates to retail clients for now . CEO says view on shipping sector for 2017 unchanged to view in 2016 . CEO says on question if looking at merger options, is busy enough with implementing commerzbank's strategy . CEO says currently sees no pressure to move more people from london to frankfurt, related to brexit Further company coverage: [CBKG.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Allianz strikes sales cooperation with UnCredit's HVB

Allianz , UniCredit's German unit HypoVereinsbank in a joint statement : Say they agree sales cooperation . Say Allianz is the new insurance partner of HVB from Jan. 1, 2018 . Say the new cooperation replaces an existing deal between HVB and Munich Re's Ergo Further company coverage: [ALVG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Allianz says has acquired 45 pct interest in Park Place for an undisclosed amount

Allianz:Allianz says has acquired a 45 percent interest in park place; financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Commerzbank, Apollo submitted bids for Allianz's Oldenburgische Landesbank

: Apollo and Commerzbank have submitted non-binding offers for Allianz's Oldenburgische Landesbank - sources . Commerzbank and Allianz decline to comment, Apollo not immediately available for comment Further company coverage: [APO.N] [CBKG.DE] [ALVG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

OMV signs the sale of 49% minority stake in Gas Connect Austria to consortium of Allianz and Snam

Allianz Capital Partners: OMV signs the sale of 49% minority stake in Gas Connect Austria to the consortium of Allianz and Snam .Omv Gas & Power GmbH (OGP) and the consortium composed of Allianz, and Snam S.p.a. signed an agreement for the sale and purchase of a 49% minority stake in Gas Connect Austria GmbH (gca).

Allianz to own 60 pct of GCA stake vehicle, Snam 40 pct -OMV

: OMV says 49 percent Gas Connect Austria stake to be acquired by company in which Allianz holds 60 percent, Snam 40 percent Further company coverage: [nV9N15C015] (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla) ((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Allianz to buy 44 pct stake in Manhattan’s 10 Hudson Yards tower

Allianz SE : Says Allianz Real Estate to acquire stake in Manhattan’s 10 Hudson Yards tower .Investment about 375 million euros.

Trakm8 wins Allianz contracts to supply telematics devices

Trakm8 Holdings Plc : Contract win . Initial supply contract comes with a launch order of 5,000 devices to start pipe filling for allianz insurance telematics in China . It is anticipated that manufacturing in Asia will take place as volumes increase. Trakm8, under a separate contract, will also develop specific software to meet requirements of Allianz . Has been awarded two initial contracts by Allianz, to supply devices with uniquely developed software to Allianz's global telematics business .Will provide latest generation 5 t10 micro self-fit telematics device, which initially will be manufactured in group's UK manufacturing facility.