Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (AMAR.NS)
AMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
701.00INR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.30 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs691.70
Open
Rs694.00
Day's High
Rs703.95
Day's Low
Rs692.05
Volume
444,865
Avg. Vol
480,507
52-wk High
Rs1,054.00
52-wk Low
Rs674.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Amara Raja Batteries March-qtr profit falls about 9 pct
May 24 (Reuters) - Amara Raja Batteries Ltd
Amara Raja Batteries to list Beijing investment management unit
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd:To list all 50 pct stake in Beijing investment management unit held by the co.Listing price to be about 2 mln yuan. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct
* June quarter net profit 998.5 million rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees last year