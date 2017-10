Amadeus Fire AG (AMDG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Amadeus Fire ‍9-mth consolidated sales up at EUR 136.5 mln

Oct 24 (Reuters) - AMADEUS FIRE AG :DGAP-NEWS: AMADEUS FIRE AG: QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017.‍9MTH CONSOLIDATED SALES OF EUR 136.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 128.9 MILLION)​.‍EBITA FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS AMOUNTED TO EUR 24,313 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 22,510 THOUSAND)​.‍IS REITERATING ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​.‍2017 FINANCIAL YEAR AS A WHOLE WILL CONTAIN THREE FEWER BILLABLE DAYS THAN PREVIOUS YEAR​.AMADEUS FIRE - ‍FEWER BILLABLE DAYS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE EFFECT ON FY SALES, GROSS PROFIT AND EARNINGS OF AROUND EUR 1.5 MILLION​.

Amadeus Fire: settles succession plan for management board

Oct 23 (Reuters) - AMADEUS FIRE AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: AMADEUS FIRE AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD SETTLES SUCCESSION PLAN FOR THE MANAGEMENT BOARD.‍PETER HAAS, CEO OF AMADEUS FIRE, INFORMED THAT HE WILL NOT EXTEND HIS CURRENT CONTRACT BEYOND DEC 31, 2018​.‍ROBERT VON WUELFING WILL BE ANNOUNCED AS SPEAKER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD BY DATE OF PETER HAAS' WITHDRAWAL​.‍DENNIS GERLITZKI TO BE APPOINTED MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD EFFECTIVE FROM DAY OF PETER HAAS' WITHDRAWAL​.

BRIEF-Amadeus Fire increases oper result forecast for FY 2016

Adds day of announcement in the first bullet.Amadeus FiRe AG : Said on Tuesday increases operating result forecast for fiscal year 2016 .So far operating result (EBITA) between 5 percent and 10 percent below the 2015 result was expected. Now the operating result is assumed to be at the prior-year level.

Amadeus FiRe AG : Increase operating result forecast for fiscal year 2016 .So far operating result (EBITA) between 5 percent and 10 percent below the 2015 result was expected. Now the operating result is assumed to be at the prior-year level.

Amadeus Fire H1 sales up 1.6 pct to 83.53 million euros

Amadeus Fire AG : H1 EBITA up 10.8 percent to 12.71 million euros ($14.02 million) . H1 sales rose 1.6 percent to 83.53 million euros . A moderate revenue growth still is objective for both personnel services segment and training segment .EBITA for 2016 is still expected to be between five and ten percent below 2015 result.

Amadeus Fire AG:EBITA for 2016 is still expected to be between five and ten percent below 2015 result.

Amadeus Fire to propose FY 2015 dividend

Amadeus Fire AG:Will propose dividend 3.53 euros per share for FY 2015 (prior year's dividend: EUR 3.37).

Amadeus Fire issues FY 2016 earnings outlook

Amadeus Fire AG:‍Expects a moderate growth of sales in FY 2016.Sees ‍decrease of EBITA between 5 and 10 per cent for FY 2016​.FY 2015 reported EBITA 28.7 million euros.