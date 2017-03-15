AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aurico Metals Inc. :Aurico metals receives environmental assessment approval for kemess underground project.

Aurico Metals Inc. : Aurico Metals reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results and provides 2017 outlook . Aurico Metals Inc. - during Q4 2016, recognized royalty revenue of $2.2 million, an increase of $0.7 million (or 47 pct) from Q4 2015 .Sees 2017 royalty revenues (pre-tax) 8 million to 8.4 million.

Aurico Metals Inc. : Alamos gold has indicated that it intends to exercise its participation right in full to maintain pro-rata interest in Aurico in connection with offering. . Alamos will subscribe for 1.1 million common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of c$1.1 million . Net proceeds from offering and from alamos private placement will be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties . Aurico Metals announces Alamos Gold's intention to exercise participation right . Underwriters have agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 10mln common shares at a price of C$1.00 per common share .Net proceeds from offering,from Alamos Private placement will be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties among others.

Aurico Metals Inc. : Aurico Metals announces C$10 million bought deal equity financing . Net proceeds to be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties, advancement of permitting activities among others .Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 10,000,000 common shares at a price of c$1.00 per common share.

AuRico Metals Inc:Says accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Robert Chausse, as he leaves to pursue the position of CFO at another company. The resignation is effective March 31, 2016.Replacement for Chausse will be announced in due course.