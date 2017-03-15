AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI.TO)
1.32CAD
8:59pm BST
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$1.32
$1.33
$1.35
$1.32
61,196
170,696
$1.43
$0.82
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
AuRico Metals receives Environmental Assessment approval for Kemess Underground Project
Aurico Metals Inc.
Aurico Mtals Q4 royalty revenue rises 47 pct
Aurico Metals Inc.
Aurico Metals updates on Alamos Gold's participation right
Aurico Metals Inc.
Aurico Metals announces C$10 million bought deal equity financing
Aurico Metals Inc.
AuRico Metals Inc says accepted resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Robert Chausse
AuRico Metals Inc:Says accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Robert Chausse, as he leaves to pursue the position of CFO at another company. The resignation is effective March 31, 2016.Replacement for Chausse will be announced in due course. Full Article
BRIEF-AuRico Metals submits permit applications for Kemess underground project
* AuRico Metals submits permit applications for Kemess underground project