Alexandria Mineral Oils Co SAE (AMOC.CA)

AMOC.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

12.61EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£0.18 (+1.45%)
Prev Close
£12.43
Open
£12.70
Day's High
£12.95
Day's Low
£12.55
Volume
1,887,270
Avg. Vol
1,244,749
52-wk High
£14.65
52-wk Low
£3.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alexandria Mineral Oils sets record date for annual dividend
Sunday, 15 Oct 2017 

Oct 15 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS CO ::SETS RECORD DATE FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF EGP 0.85/SHARE AS OCT 18.  Full Article

Alexandria Mineral Oils shareholders approve capital increase
Sunday, 24 Sep 2017 

Sept 24 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS CO ::SHAREHOLDERRS APPROVE ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 1.29 BILLION FROM EGP 861 MILLION.  Full Article

Alexandria Mineral Oils FY profit rises
Sunday, 16 Jul 2017 

July 16 (Reuters) - Alexandria Mineral Oils Co ::FY net profit EGP 1.10 billion versus EGP 435.4 million year ago.FY sales EGP 9.59 billion versus EGP 4.38 billion year ago.  Full Article

Alexandria Mineral Oils Co Q1 net profit rises
Sunday, 30 Oct 2016 

Alexandria Mineral Oils Co SAE : Q1 net profit EGP 84.8 million versus EGP 75.9 million year ago . Q1 revenue EGP 1.23 billion versus EGP 1.30 billion year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2eVSXIa) Further company coverage: [AMOC.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

UPDATE 1-Egypt to sell shares in engineering group ENPPI

CAIRO, June 15 Egypt plans to embark on its first sale of shares in a state-owned company in 12 years, aiming to raise up to $150 million from a stock market listing of Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) in the first of a series of public offerings.

