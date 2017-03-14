Amundi SA (AMUN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Credit Agricole SA : Credit Agricole launches accelerated bookbuilding for the sale of up to 56,720,400 Amundi preferential subscription rights . Credit Agricole says objective of sale of preferential subscription rights, as stated on Feb. 15, is to increase the free float of Amundi and to provide more liquidity for its shares .Following the rights offering, the Crédit Agricole Group will hold a stake of approximately 70 percent% in Amundi, assuming that Crédit Agricole SA's underwriting commitment is not exercised..

Amundi Sa : France's Amundi says assets rose 9.9 percent to 1,083 billion euros ($1.15 trillion) in 2016, inflows at + 62.2 billion euros. . France's Amundi says Q4 net inflows reached 23.1 billion euros. . France's Amundi says 2016 net income up 7.7 percent to 568 million euros, Q4 net income up 16.5 percent to 153 million euros. .France's Amundi says to propose dividend of 2.20 euros per share, based on 65 percent payout ratio..

French asset manager Amundi: CFO Nicolas Calcoen says targets return on investment of around 10 percent within three years in Pioneer acquisition . CFO says to keep dividend policy of at least 65 percent of net result before integration costs . CEO Yves Perrier says Amundi-Pioneer will continue to be a big investor in Italian government debt . CEO says will keep Pioneer's U.S. assets Further company coverage: [CRDI.MI] (Reporting by Milan Newsroom).

Amundi /Credit Agricole : Amundi shares up 3.1 pct, touch record highs .Ct Agricole shares up 1.5 pct.

Amundi Sa :Amundi SA announces public opening position/dealing disclosure of 1.2 pct stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev SA.

Amundi Sa : Says AUM more than 1 trillion eur at 30 june 2016, up 5 pct versus a year ago . In a tough market environment, Amundi reached one year ahead of schedule 1 trillion euro AUM target that was announced beginning of 2014 . In Q2 2016, net income group share was highest it has been since Amundi was set up in 2010 at 148 mln eur, up 1.9 pct from Q1 2015 .In Q2 of 2016, net inflows amounted to 3.0 bln eur.

Euronext NV:Announces the quarterly review of the CAC family indices.Sodexo to be included in the CAC 40 index.Alstom to be removed from the CAC 40 index.Alstom and Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Next 20 index.Sodexo and Edenred to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index.Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred to be excluded from the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred, Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index.Eutelsat, Adocia and Coface to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index.Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the SBF 120 index.Adocia and Coface to be removed from the SBF 120 index.Adocia, Coface, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC small index.Spie and Worldline to be removed from the CAC small index.Amundi, Edenred, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index.Eutelsat to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index.Amundi, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016.

Amundi SA:Announces exercise of over-allotment option.Says J.P. Morgan Securities exercised in part over-allotment option to purchase 3,779,010 existing shares from Credit Agricole SA, at initial public offering price of 45.00 euros per share.Says initial public offering increased to total of 37,137,346 sold shares, representing total amount of about 1,671 million euros.Following exercise of over-allotment option, Amundi's public float amounts to about 22.3 percent of its total share capital.