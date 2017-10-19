America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telekom Austria CFO sees no need for capital increase

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria ::CFO says does not see need for cap hike.

Telekom Austria CEO says being listed has drawbacks -Handelsblatt

Telekom Austria : CEO, asked whether delisting would be interesting option, says being listed costs a lot of money and requires large administrative costs -Handelsblatt interview . CEO says we must compete with unlisted companies, being listed requires publishing a great deal of information, which is not always helpful -Handelsblatt Further company coverage: [TELA.VI] ((vienna.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 531 12 258;)).

Citigroup launches bonds exchangeable for Telekom Austria shares

:Citigroup says launching an offering of exchangeable bonds due 2023, exchangeable for ordinary shares of Telekom Austria in an aggregate principal amount of up to approximately eur 400 million.

CEO of America Movil's Telekom Austria: 1-2 pct organic growth possible

: Telekom Austria CFO says are confident about H2 . Telekom Austria CEO says there is full commitment to grow in Europe, we're not big enough . Telekom Austria CEO says we need to grow organically, 1 or 2 percent organic growth achievable . Telekom Austria CEO says looking at consolidation within our "footprint", cannot share specific targets . Telekom Austria CEO says we're not generating enough liquidity for big acquisitions . Telekom Austria CFO says if there was big acquisition possibility we would discuss capital increase with owners Further company coverage: [TELA.VI] (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla) ((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Telekom Austria Q2 net profit up 5 pct at 82.4 mln eur

: America Movil's Telekom Austria Q2 net profit 82.4 million euros . America Movil's Telekom Austria H1 EBIT 231.7 million eur . America Movil's Telekom Austria says reported total revenue increase in Austria as better equipment revenues outweighed negative roaming impact . America Movil's Telekom Austria H1 revenues 2,040.1 million eur .America Movil's Telekom Austria H1 EBITDA 663.6 million eur.

America Movil to buy two telecommunication companies in Peru

America Movil SAB de CV : Said on Monday it has signed agreement to buy, through its unit America Movil Peru SAC, from Metsanco Limited two Peruvian companies Olo del Peru SAC and TVS Wireless SAC .Olo and TVS are operators of telecommunications services in Peru and have radio spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band.

America Movil SAB de CV - Telekom Austria AG says mobile service was hit by cyber attack - Reuters

America Movil SAB de CV:Telekom Austria's mobile internet service was hit by a cyber attack that caused temporary access outages for millions of users in its home market from Friday until late Monday, it said on Tuesday. - RTRS.The company also repelled an attack on its Austrian fixed-line internet infrastructure on Tuesday, a spokesman said. No personal data was stolen, the spokesman said. "We managed to identify the data packets and were able to reject them. - RTRS.We are providing a secure internet connection for all our customers again," he said. Telekom Austria, one of the country's biggest telephone and internet services companies, said it did not know the origins or identity of the attackers. - RTRS.Telekom Austria's attackers used an established technique, flooding the network infrastructure with traffic from multiple connected devices and causing the outages. - RTRS.The company, a unit of Carlos Slim's America Movil AMXL.MX, serves more than five million mobile customers and more than two million fixed-line customers in its home market. - RTRS.Cyber attacks have become a challenge for mobile services companies. In October last year, Britain's Talk Talk said it received a ransom demand from an unidentified party claiming responsibility for a cyber attack - RTRS.

America Movil SAB de CV updates on Telesites spin-off

America Movil SAB de CV:Says Telesites spin-off will be effective as of Dec. 21.Current America Movil shareholders can exchange 20 shares for one share in Telesites (series A, AA or L) or 20 new shares of America Movil (A, AA or L series).