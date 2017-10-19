AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (ANGJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anglogold Ashanti to dispose some assets to Harmony Gold for $300 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd :TO DISPOSE OF VARIOUS ASSETS SITUATED IN VAAL RIVER REGION OF SOUTH AFRICA TO HARMONY GOLD MINING FOR US$300 MILLION​.‍PRODUCTION FROM REMAINING SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS, WILL CONSTITUTE LESS THAN 15% OF COMPANY'S ESTIMATED ANNUAL PRODUCTION​.

Anglogold Ashanti ‍announces disposal of Kopanang mine, West Gold plant and related infrastructure​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd :‍ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS KOPANANG MINE, WEST GOLD PLANT AND RELATED INFRASTRUCTURE​.‍SALE ASSETS EXCLUDE KOPANANG GOLD PLANT AND KOPANANG ROCK DUMP WHICH WILL BE RETAINED BY ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI​.‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF SALE ASSETS TO HK BASED HEAVEN-SENT SA SUNSHINE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED​.‍SALE ASSETS WILL BE ACQUIRED AND OPERATED BY A SOUTH AFRICAN SUBSIDIARY OF HSC​.‍PURCHASE TO BE SETTLED BY A PAYMENT OF R100 MILLION IN CASH AND TRANSFER OF CERTAIN GOLD BEARING ROCK DUMPS FROM VMR TO ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI​.

Moody's says South African gold and platinum miners' restructuring supports their credit profiles

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd -:Moody's: South African gold and platinum miners' restructuring supports their credit profiles.Moody's says restructuring of South African operations will be positive for credit profiles of Anglogold Ashanti Ltd, Gold Fields and Sibanye Gold.Moody's-South African mining groups' restructuring initiatives will protect their credit quality by returning South African operations to a state in which they are free cash flow-generating.Moody's -profitability of South African gold, PGM mining operations under increasing pressure due to still low, but slightly improved, price environment.

Saracen Mineral enters into agreement with AngloGold

Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd : Asx alert-farm-in and joint venture agreement with Anglogold . Anglogold enters A$25m farm-in with Saracen at Carosue Dam north .Exploration partnership covers Butcher Well and Lake Carey tenements.

Anglogold Ashanti says H1 adjusted earnings at 39cents/shr vs 15cents/shr yr ago

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : Report for the six months ended June 30 2016 . Says H1 gold production of 1.745 moz, in line with full year guidance range of 3.6moz - 3.8 moz . High yield bond fully redeemed on Aug. 1 2016, further improving future free cash flows . H1 all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $911/oz, a $13/oz improvement year-on-year . Production was 1.745 moz at a total cash cost of $706/oz for six months to June 30 2016, compared to 1.878 moz at $726/oz in first six months of 2015 . Capital expenditure (including equity accounted entities) was $318m for six months ended June 30 2016 . Production guidance provided to market for 2016 full year remains unchanged . Estimated total cash costs are expected to remain between $680/oz and $720/oz . AISC are expected to remain between $900/oz and $960/oz at average exchange rates of zar14.97/$, brl3.51/$, $0.74/a$ and ap15.10/$, and brent crude oil at $42/bl average for year . Says H1 adjusted headline earnings were $159 mln, or 39 cents per share, compared with $61 mln, or 15 cents . Net debt at June 30 2016 was $2.098 bln, reflecting a net debt to adjusted ebitda ratio of 1.44 times . Says H1 adjusted headline earnings (AHE) of $159 mln, more than double compared to same period last year . Decrease in production from continuing operations was led by weaker production from Kibali and a planned decrease in head grades at Tropicana, as noted earlier in year.

AngloGold Ashanti sees HEPS nearly tripling for 6 months ended June 30

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : Headline earnings are expected to be between $87 million and $99 million, with HEPS between 22 cents and 24 cents for 6 months ended June 30 . Sees six-month HEPS are both expected to be between 167% and 177% higher than for six months ended 30 June 2015 . Gold production for period is expected to be 1,745koz for 6 months ended June 30 . All-In sustaining costs of $911/oz for period ($924/oz for comparative period in 2015) .Says adjusted headline earnings and AHEPS, expected to exceed headline earnings and heps by $66 million and 16 cents, respectively.

Luna Gold announces Greenfields exploration agreement with AngloGold Ashanti

Luna Gold Corp : Luna Gold announces Greenfields exploration agreement with AngloGold Ashanti . Terms of agreement require AngloGold Ashanti to invest us$14 million in exploration expenditure over a four year period . Should AngloGold Ashanti not fund us$14 million in exploration over 4-yrearn in period, then will not receive any interest in mineral claims . AngloGold Ashanti is required to spend a minimum of us$2 million during first year of earn-in period . AngloGold Ashanti can withdraw from agreement at any time after spending us$2 million . Luna will thereafter be obligated to fund future joint venture expenditures on a pro-rata basis .Joint venture agreement will provide AngloGold Ashanti with a one-time option to purchase 1% NSR for us$8 million.

AngloGold Ashanti reiterates FY outlook

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : Free cash flow was $70m for quarter, a strong improvement to free cash outflow of $40m in q 1 2015 . Production was 861,000 oz at an average total cash cost of $702/oz for quarter ended 31 March 2016. . Outlook for full year remains unchanged and within previous guidance range . Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) were $378m, compared with $402m in Q1 of 2015, .Capital expenditure is anticipated to be between $790m and $850m..

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd - Guinea strike will not hurt bauxite production, producers say - Reuters

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd:A general strike in Guinea will not curb production of bauxite, the country's top producer said on Tuesday, even though miners have announced their support for a nationwide walkout to push for higher wages and lower fuel prices - RTRS.The strike began on Monday, closing banks, shops and markets and halting most public transport. Banks reopened on Tuesday but were thinly staffed. Many shops were still closed and traffic was slow.Guinea holds nearly a third of the world's reserves of bauxite, a metal used to make aluminium, and currently produces around 18 million tonnes a year.The government of Guinea, whose economy suffered from an Ebola outbreak and which has commitments with the International Monetary Fund, has agreed to raise salaries and pensions but ruled out any possibility of a reduction in fuel prices.Workers at the Guinea Bauxite Company (CBG), the leading mining company in Africa's biggest bauxite producer, received a notice from their union asking them to show solidarity for the strike on Tuesday."The CBG and Guinea Gold Corporation (AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J) joined the movement," Mamady Mansaré, general secretary of the National Confederation of Workers of Guinea (CNTG) told reporters.But CBG said that the show of support would not stop working hours or halt operations.Other bauxite producers were not immediately available for comment.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd says Ghana manager killed in riot over illegal mining - Reuters

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd:AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday its head of corporate affairs in Ghana was killed during a riot involving illegal miners at its Obuasi mine, which is idle as the company waits for a partner for the operation - RTRS.The death on Saturday is another setback for the Ghana operation of Africa's top gold producer. AngloGold said earlier it would not seek a new joint venture partner for Obuasi until it had an investment deal with the government."John (Owusu) was fatally injured in a car accident as he and colleagues tried to flee after a large group of illegal miners hurled rocks and other projectiles at mine employees, police and security personnel," said a company statement, which called the attack unprovoked.The military had withdrawn its protection on Feb. 2 after an initial incursion without giving a reason and in violation of a company agreement with the Chamber of Mines, the statement said. There was no immediate comment from the Chamber.The company has withdrawn all non-essential employees and staff who remain are performing critical tasks including underground pumping and ventilation, the statement said.Owusu died when a dispute between artisanal miners working on part of the Obuasi site and pressing for access to a larger portion of the mine escalated into a riot, senior union leader Samuel Dwamenah told Reuters from Obuasi.