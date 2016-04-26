Edition:
GAEC Educacao SA (ANIM3.SA)

ANIM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

23.01BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.09 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
R$ 23.10
Open
R$ 23.32
Day's High
R$ 23.36
Day's Low
R$ 22.94
Volume
110,500
Avg. Vol
165,622
52-wk High
R$ 24.94
52-wk Low
R$ 11.69

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gaec Educacao SA updates on dividend payment
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

Gaec Educacao SA:Says it has approved to pay dividend of 0.1875 Brazilian real per share.Says payment to be made until May 16.  Full Article

Gaec Educacao SA proposes dividend payment
Monday, 4 Apr 2016 

Gaec Educacao SA:Says that at the general meeting on April 25 it will propose dividend payment, totaling 15.2 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.1862 real per share.Ex-dividend as of April 26.  Full Article

Gaec Educacao SA sets up joint venture with Le Cordon Bleu
Monday, 7 Mar 2016 

Gaec Educacao SA:Says that its board of directors has approved forming a joint venture with Le Cordon Bleu group, with 50 percent participation of each.New joint venture will be called Le Cordon Bleu Anima Educacao Ltda. and will have initial capital of $2 million.  Full Article

GAEC Educacao SA News

Brazil colleges seek softer cuts to state loan subsidies plan

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Brazilian for-profit education companies are asking lawmakers to soften planned cuts and restrictions in a government program for student loan subsidies that has helped widen the federal budget deficit in recent years.

