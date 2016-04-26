GAEC Educacao SA (ANIM3.SA)
23.01BRL
23 Oct 2017
R$ -0.09 (-0.39%)
R$ 23.10
R$ 23.32
R$ 23.36
R$ 22.94
110,500
165,622
R$ 24.94
R$ 11.69
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gaec Educacao SA updates on dividend payment
Gaec Educacao SA:Says it has approved to pay dividend of 0.1875 Brazilian real per share.Says payment to be made until May 16. Full Article
Gaec Educacao SA proposes dividend payment
Gaec Educacao SA:Says that at the general meeting on April 25 it will propose dividend payment, totaling 15.2 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.1862 real per share.Ex-dividend as of April 26. Full Article
Gaec Educacao SA sets up joint venture with Le Cordon Bleu
Gaec Educacao SA:Says that its board of directors has approved forming a joint venture with Le Cordon Bleu group, with 50 percent participation of each.New joint venture will be called Le Cordon Bleu Anima Educacao Ltda. and will have initial capital of $2 million. Full Article
Brazil colleges seek softer cuts to state loan subsidies plan
SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Brazilian for-profit education companies are asking lawmakers to soften planned cuts and restrictions in a government program for student loan subsidies that has helped widen the federal budget deficit in recent years.