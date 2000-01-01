Anant Raj Ltd (ANRA.NS)
ANRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
58.70INR
10:02am BST
58.70INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.45 (+6.24%)
Rs3.45 (+6.24%)
Prev Close
Rs55.25
Rs55.25
Open
Rs55.65
Rs55.65
Day's High
Rs59.75
Rs59.75
Day's Low
Rs55.25
Rs55.25
Volume
3,320,577
3,320,577
Avg. Vol
1,487,436
1,487,436
52-wk High
Rs71.60
Rs71.60
52-wk Low
Rs32.65
Rs32.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Anant Raj seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Anil Sarin as MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Anil Sarin as managing director