AO World PLC (AO.L)

Ao World Plc : Trading in current financial year has started well. . In UK we expect adjusted ebitda to be slightly ahead of current consensus, in range of £21m - £25m . Expect european revenue to be in range of eur 90m - eur 110m and adjusted ebitda losses to be between eur 26m and eur 30m for year . Board remains confident in long-term prospects of group . Group operating loss of £10.6m (2015: £2.2m) as previously guided . Uk adjusted ebitda 5 of £17.2m (2015: £16.5m), with uk adjusted ebitda margin 6 of 3.1% (2015: 3.5%) due to investment in marketing . Europe adjusted ebitda losses of £21.1m (2015: £8.0m) .Fy revenue rose 25.7 percent to 599.2 million stg.