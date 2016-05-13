Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO)

Africa Oil Corp:Entered into deal with Maersk oil & gas a/s,, owned by the Maersk group.Under deal Maersk to acquire 50% of co's interests in blocks 10bb,13t , 10ba in Kenya,Rift Basin and South omo blocks in Ethiopia.Says maersk will pay Africa Oil $350 million as reimbursement of past costs incurred by Africa Oil.Maersk will also carry up to $75 million of company's share of development expenditures upon confirmation of resources.Says transaction is subject to host government and applicable regulatory approvals.Maersk will also carry up to $405 million of co's working interest share of development expenditures for lokichar development project.Discussions with Kenyan government on draft field development plan for discoveries in South Lokichar basin continue positively.

Africa Oil Corp:Entered into a definitive farmout agreement with Maersk Oil & Gas A/S, a Danish oil and gas company owned by the Maersk Group.Whereby Maersk will acquire 50% of Africa Oil's interests in Blocks 10BB, 13T and 10BA in Kenya and the Rift Basin and South Omo Blocks in Ethiopia in consideration for reimbursement of a portion of Africa Oil's past costs and a future carry on certain exploration and development costs.Under terms of the farm-out agreement, upon closing of transaction Maersk will pay Africa Oil US$350 million as reimbursement for approximately 50% of past costs incurred by Africa Oil prior to the agreed March 31, 2015 effective date.Maersk will also reimburse Africa Oil for its acquired working interest share of costs incurred between the effective date and the closing date. Commencing on the effective date.Maersk will also carry up to US$75 million of the Company's share of development expenditures upon confirmation of resources and US$15 million of the Company's share of exploration expenditures.In addition, upon Final Investment Decision, Maersk will also carry up to $405 million of Africa Oil's working interest share of development expenditures for the Lokichar Development Project.The total carry amount will depend on the Lokichar Development Project meeting certain thresholds of resource growth, and the timing of first oil. The transaction is subject to host government and applicable regulatory approvals.