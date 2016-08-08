alstria office REIT AG (AOXG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alstria Office REIT affirms guidance

Alstria Office Reit AG : Says Q2 revenues guidance 2016 confirmed: revenues of 200 mln eur and FFO of 115 mln eur . Says Q2 revenues at 102.1 mln eur and funds from operations (FFO) at eur 57.4 (after minorities) . Says Q2 revenues net LTV at 49.4% and reit equity ratio at 50.4% .Says Q2 revenues epra vacancy rate down to 9.8%.

Alstria Office unit sells Berlin building for 230 mln eur

Alstria Office Reit AG : Alstria Office REIT-AG: Deutsche Office sells building 'an den Treptowers 3' in Berlin . Sale of 'an den Treptowers 3' will allow Alstria to reduce its net LTV down to 44.9 percent from 49.0 percent . Building generates an annual rental income of eur 13.9 million and was sold for a total consideration of eur 230 million. .Alstria confirms its financial guidance for FY 2016: revenues of eur 200 million and FFO of eur 115 million.

Alstria Office adjusts of conversion price for convertible bond

Alstria Office Reit AG says :Adjustment of conversion price for convertible bond (2013/2018) of Alstria Office Reit AG in amount of eur 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75% due on june 14, 2018.

Alstria Office Reit AG : Says first-quarter revenues 51.1 million euros, funds from operations (ffo) at 29 million euros . Confirms 2016 guidance: revenues of 200 million euros, ffo of 115 million euros .news: alstria office reit-ag: first quarter 2016.

alstria office REIT acquires additional approx. 1.4 pct of DO Deutsche Office AG

alstria office REIT AG:Acquires additional approx. 1.4 pct of DO Deutsche Office AG against issuance of new shares of alstria office REIT-AG.Following a disposal of a share of approx. 5.1 pct in DO Deutsche Office AG on April 26th 2016, alstria now holds approx. 90.9 pct in DO Deutsche Office AG.

alstria office REIT places 150 mln euros promissory note

alstria office REIT AG:Places 'Schuldscheindarlehen' (promissory note) with a total volume of 150 million euros.Average maturity of 7.1 years with an average coupon of 2.07 pct.Proceeds will be used to refinance existing bank debt.

alstria office REIT places second corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 500 mln

alstria office REIT AG:Places second corporate bond with a nominal value of 500 million euros.Euro denominated, unsecured, fixed-rated bond with a nominal value of 500 mln euros and coupon of 2.125 pct.Maturity of 7 years further improves alstria's balance sheet quality.Order book was 10 times oversubscribed.Bond issuance concludes refinancing of Deutsche Office.

alstria office REIT AG:Says issues additional corporate bond with a nominal value of 500.0 million euros.Says final conditions will be announced following conclusion of bookbuilding.Says additional bond will also be issued with a denomination of 100,000 euros.Says bond is expected to receive a preliminary rating of 'BBB' from Standard & Poor's and will be issued on or around April 5, 2016.

alstria office REIT gives FY 2016 outlook above analysts' estimates, to propose dividend

alstria office REIT AG:Management proposes to pay a dividend of 0.50 euro per share for FY 2015.Outlook FY 2016: revenues of 200 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 187.06 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

alstria office REIT AG:Issues corporate bond with a nominal value of 500.0 million euros.Bond will be issued with a denomination of 100,000 euros.Final conditions of bond, in particular interest rate and issue price will be announced following conclusion of bookbuilding.