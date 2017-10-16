Edition:
United Kingdom

Aperam SA (APAM.AS)

APAM.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

47.22EUR
10:00am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.46 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
€46.77
Open
€46.81
Day's High
€47.24
Day's Low
€46.77
Volume
36,260
Avg. Vol
347,512
52-wk High
€51.43
52-wk Low
€38.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aperam issues 3,196,556 new ordinary shares - Euronext‍​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EURONEXT‍​::FOLLOWING CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES APERAM SA <<>> ISSUES 3,196,556 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM MARKET AS OF OCT 17 .  Full Article

Aperam applies for a listing on Euronext Brussels
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Aperam Sa : Reg-Aperam applies for a listing on Euronext Brussels . This cross listing is expected to become effective on February, 16 2017 . Will not place any new shares in this connection .Will remain listed on Luxembourg stock exchange's regulated market and on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris.  Full Article

Aperam Q4 net income rises to $58 million
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Aperam SA : Q4 net income $58 million versus $57.2 million in Reuters poll . Steel shipments of 1,917 thousand tonnes in 2016, a 2 pct increase compared to steel shipments of 1,886 thousand tonnes in 2015 . Q4 EBITDA $133 million versus $130.8 million in Reuters poll . Q4 EBITDA/tonne $291 versus $221 year ago . Q4 steel shipments 457,000 tonnes versus 493,000 tonnes in Reuters poll . Q4 revenue $1.05 billion versus $1.13 billion in Reuters poll . Aperam increases its base dividend from USD 1.25 per share to USD 1.50 per share .Announces a share buyback program of up to USD 100 million..  Full Article

Aperam expects Q3 EBITDA comparable to Q2
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Aperam SA : Q2 net profit $53 million versus $53.3 million in Reuters poll . Q2 EBITDA $123 million versus $ 122 million in Reuters poll . Q2 EBITDA/tonne $237 versus $ 319 year ago . Q2 revenue $1.12 billion versus $1.14 billion in Reuters poll . EBITDA in Q3 2016 is expected to be comparable to EBITDA in Q2 2016 . Q2 steel shipments 520,000 tonnes versus 500,000 tonnes in Reuters poll .Net debt to decrease in Q3 2016.  Full Article

Aperam announces Q2 2016 guidance
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

Aperam SA:EBITDA in Q2 2016 is expected to slightly increase compared to EBITDA in Q1 2016.Net debt to decrease in Q2 2016.  Full Article

Aperam comments on Q4 2015 guidance
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

Aperam SA:Expects EBITDA in Q4 2015 to be comparable to EBITDA in Q3 2015.Net debt is expected to decrease in Q4 2015.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Aperam SA News

Photo

EU sets duties on Brazil, Iran, Russia, Ukraine steel

BRUSSELS The European Union has decided to set duties on hot-rolled steel from Brazil, Iran, Russia and Ukraine after a complaint by EU manufacturers that the product used for construction and machinery was being sold at excessively low prices.

» More APAM.AS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials