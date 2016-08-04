Accelerate Property Fund Ltd (APFJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SA's Competition Tribunal approves Accelerate Property-Laritza deal

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Approved proposed merger between Accelerate Property Fund and Laritza in relation to a Western Cape Lifestyle Centre, Eden Meander Lifestyle Centre. Further company coverage: [APFJ.J].

SA's competition body says Accelerate Property-Laritza deal not expected to impact competition

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal: Commission said it does not expect the deal between Accelerate Property Fund Ltd and Laritza Investments No 183 Ltd to have any competition impact Further company coverage: [APFJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Accelerate Property says issues 16.9 mln shares

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd :Shareholders holding 364 million shares or 48.46% elected to receive re-investment alternative, resulting in issue of 16.9 million shares.

Accelerate Property Fund says in talks to buy offshore portfolio

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd :Negotiations regarding acquisition of an offshore portfolio, if concluded, may have material impact on share price.