Aphria Inc (APH.TO)

Aphria says executives met with TSX representatives

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc :Aphria - executives met with TSX representatives on Oct 20 to discuss exchange's guidance on Section 306, Section 325, Part VII of TSX Company Manual​.Aphria Inc - ‍has not received notice from TSX of a continued listing review​.

Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc :Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal.To use proceeds from offering for development of infrastructure, expansion of geographic footprint in Canada​.Bought deal offering of 11 million common shares of company at a price of C$7.25 per common share​.

Aphria responds to CSA, TSX staff notices

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria says ‍welcomes new CSA disclosure guidelines, provides comment on TSX staff notice​.Aphria says difficult to determine what, if any, impact TSX staff notice could have on Aphria or its business at this time‍​.

Aphria Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria reports strong performance in Q1 2018, including record revenue and grams sold.Q1 earnings per share C$0.11.Aphria Inc - qtrly revenue ‍$ 6,120,359 versus $ 4,375,512​.Aphria Inc - ‍revenue for three months ended August 31, 2017 was approximately $6.1 million, representing a 7 pct increase over prior quarter's revenue​.Q1 revenue view C$5.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aphria signs agreement to acquire fully serviced vacant land for $6.24 mln

Aphria Inc - : Entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire 200 acres of fully serviced vacant land for $6.24 million . Removed all conditions attached to purchase, sale deal to acquire 5 acres of land located on border of Health Canada approved site licence . Company requires a new site licence from Health Canada for property to purchase and sale deal of leamington property .Company anticipates transaction closing in January 2017.

Aphria reports quarterly earnings per share C$0.01

Aphria Inc : Aphria reports quarterly EBITDA of $1 million . Quarterly revenue C$4.376 million . Quarterly earnings per share C$0.01 .Revenue for three months ended August 31, 2016 was $4.4 million versus prior quarter's revenue of $2.8 million.

Aphria accelerates expansion strategy

Aphria Inc : Purchase and sale deal with Diniro Farms to acquire 11 acres of additional property adjacent to existing campus for $2.1 million cash payment .As condition of sale, Diniro is entitled to continue to operate its greenhouse growing operations on property until December 31, 2017.

Aphria to increase size of its "bought deal" offer

Aphria Inc : Aphria inc. Announces increase to bought deal financing .Aggregate gross proceeds of offering will be c$34.5 million.

Aphria Inc announces $25 million bought deal

Aphria Inc : Aphria Inc. announces $25 million bought deal .Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 12.5 million common shares of company at a price of C$2.00 per common share.

Aphria Q4 earnings per share C$0.02

Aphria Inc : Aphria Inc. concludes transformational year with continued profitability in 4th quarter . Q4 earnings per share C$0.02 .Aphria Inc qtrly revenue $ 2.8 million versus $499,890.