Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)
241.00INR
10:04am BST
Rs1.25 (+0.52%)
Rs239.75
Rs239.65
Rs243.65
Rs239.50
1,074,002
3,668,298
Rs288.45
Rs171.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Apollo Tyres says Kerala high court sanctioned amalgamation of Apollo Mauritius Holdings
Apollo Tyres Ltd
Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol net profit 3.15 billion rupees; consol net sales inr 32.85 billion
Apollo Tyres Ltd
India's Apollo Tyres March-qtr consol net profit down about 20 pct
Apollo Tyres Ltd
Apollo Tyres Ltd says ops at co's Oragadam plant disrupted due to flooding
Apollo Tyres Ltd:Production operations of the company's plant located at oragadam, tamil nadu have been disrupted due to flooding.Production was disrupted in 3 shifts till December 02, 2015. the production loss due to this natural calamity is 450 mt (approximately). Full Article
BRIEF-Apollo Tyres gets listing approval for 63 mln shares issued to QIBs through QIP
* listing/trading approval for 63 million shares issued to QIBs through QIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: