Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd (APNJ.J)

Aspen Pharmacare says ‍UK CMA opens investigation against company

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :‍UK COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY HAS OPENED AN INVESTIGATION AGAINST ASPEN​.‍INVESTIGATION INTO ANTI-COMPETITIVE CONDUCT ON SUPPLY OF FLUDROCORTISONE ACETATE 0.1 MG TABLETS, DEXAMETHASONE 2 MG TABLETS IN UK​.‍INVESTIGATION IS AT AN EARLY, INFORMATION-GATHERING STAGE.CMA CONFIRMED THAT, AT THIS TIME, IT HAS NOT REACHED ANY CONCLUSION ON WHETHER COMPETITION LAW HAS BEEN INFRINGED​.‍ASPEN IS NOT CURRENTLY IN A POSITION TO COMMENT ON INVESTIGATION​.

Aspen Pharmacare says GSK sells remaining stake in co

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : GSK completed an accelerated bookbuild for disposal of its remaining shareholding in aspen .Disposal in no way affects ongoing collaboration between aspen and GSK in South Africa.

GSK gets 477 mln stg gross proceeds from Aspen Pharmacare stake sale

Glaxosmithkline Plc :Gross proceeds of Aspen transaction are equivalent to £477 million.

GSK says to sell remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare

GlaxoSmithKline Plc : GSK intends to sell remaining holding in Aspen . Intends to sell its remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd . Offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately .Offering is expected to comprise up to 28.2 million Aspen ordinary shares equivalent to 6.2 pct of Aspen's ordinary share capital.

Aspen Pharmacare to buy exclusive rights to commercialise AstraZeneca's anaesthetics portfolio

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : Had signed an agreement with AstraZeneca whereby AGI will acquire exclusive rights to commercialise astrazeneca's global (excluding USA) anaesthetics portfolio .Transaction was anticipated to complete during Q1 of Aspen's 2017 financial year.

Astrazeneca completes Aspen agreement

Astrazeneca Plc : Astrazeneca completes Aspen agreement . Completes commercialisation agreement with Aspen for anaesthetics portfolio .Upfront payment, along with all future milestone and royalty payments, will be reported as externalisation revenue in company's financial statements.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings closes 3 bln euro facilities arrangements

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : Aspen closes eur 3,000,000,000 equivalent facilities arrangements . Initial launch size of eur 1.5 bn for eur facilities was significantly oversubscribed .BofAm, Barclays Bank Plc and ABSA Bank Limited acted as joint coordinators.

Aspen signs agreement with ANI Pharma for distribution of HPC injection in US

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : Agreement with ANI pharmaceuticals for distribution of hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection in US . Aspen Global Incorporated will be responsible for supplying HPC finished dose form .While ANI will be responsible for its marketing and distribution in US..