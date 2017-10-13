Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd (APNJ.J)
31,923.00ZAc
2:12pm BST
-389.00 (-1.20%)
32,312.00
32,312.00
32,398.00
31,816.00
539,572
1,045,996
32,482.00
25,564.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aspen Pharmacare says UK CMA opens investigation against company
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
Aspen Pharmacare says GSK sells remaining stake in co
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
GSK gets 477 mln stg gross proceeds from Aspen Pharmacare stake sale
Glaxosmithkline Plc
GSK says to sell remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Aspen Pharmacare to buy exclusive rights to commercialise AstraZeneca's anaesthetics portfolio
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
Astrazeneca completes Aspen agreement
Astrazeneca Plc
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings closes 3 bln euro facilities arrangements
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
Aspen signs agreement with ANI Pharma for distribution of HPC injection in US
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
UK anti-trust regulator investigates South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare
JOHANNESBURG Britain's competition regulator has launched an investigation into Africa's biggest generic drug maker Aspen Pharmacare over alleged anticompetitive conduct in the supply of blood pressure and arthritis drugs, Aspen said on Friday.