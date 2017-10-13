Edition:
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd (APNJ.J)

APNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

31,923.00ZAc
2:12pm BST
Change (% chg)

-389.00 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
32,312.00
Open
32,312.00
Day's High
32,398.00
Day's Low
31,816.00
Volume
539,572
Avg. Vol
1,045,996
52-wk High
32,482.00
52-wk Low
25,564.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aspen Pharmacare says ‍UK CMA opens investigation against company
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :‍UK COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY HAS OPENED AN INVESTIGATION AGAINST ASPEN​.‍INVESTIGATION INTO ANTI-COMPETITIVE CONDUCT ON SUPPLY OF FLUDROCORTISONE ACETATE 0.1 MG TABLETS, DEXAMETHASONE 2 MG TABLETS IN UK​.‍INVESTIGATION IS AT AN EARLY, INFORMATION-GATHERING STAGE.CMA CONFIRMED THAT, AT THIS TIME, IT HAS NOT REACHED ANY CONCLUSION ON WHETHER COMPETITION LAW HAS BEEN INFRINGED​.‍ASPEN IS NOT CURRENTLY IN A POSITION TO COMMENT ON INVESTIGATION​.  Full Article

Aspen Pharmacare says GSK sells remaining stake in co
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : GSK completed an accelerated bookbuild for disposal of its remaining shareholding in aspen .Disposal in no way affects ongoing collaboration between aspen and GSK in South Africa.  Full Article

GSK gets 477 mln stg gross proceeds from Aspen Pharmacare stake sale
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Glaxosmithkline Plc :Gross proceeds of Aspen transaction are equivalent to £477 million.  Full Article

GSK says to sell remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

GlaxoSmithKline Plc : GSK intends to sell remaining holding in Aspen . Intends to sell its remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd . Offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately .Offering is expected to comprise up to 28.2 million Aspen ordinary shares equivalent to 6.2 pct of Aspen's ordinary share capital.  Full Article

Aspen Pharmacare to buy exclusive rights to commercialise AstraZeneca's anaesthetics portfolio
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : Had signed an agreement with AstraZeneca whereby AGI will acquire exclusive rights to commercialise astrazeneca's global (excluding USA) anaesthetics portfolio .Transaction was anticipated to complete during Q1 of Aspen's 2017 financial year.  Full Article

Astrazeneca completes Aspen agreement
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Astrazeneca Plc : Astrazeneca completes Aspen agreement . Completes commercialisation agreement with Aspen for anaesthetics portfolio .Upfront payment, along with all future milestone and royalty payments, will be reported as externalisation revenue in company's financial statements.  Full Article

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings closes 3 bln euro facilities arrangements
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : Aspen closes eur 3,000,000,000 equivalent facilities arrangements . Initial launch size of eur 1.5 bn for eur facilities was significantly oversubscribed .BofAm, Barclays Bank Plc and ABSA Bank Limited acted as joint coordinators.  Full Article

Aspen signs agreement with ANI Pharma for distribution of HPC injection in US
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : Agreement with ANI pharmaceuticals for distribution of hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection in US . Aspen Global Incorporated will be responsible for supplying HPC finished dose form .While ANI will be responsible for its marketing and distribution in US..  Full Article

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd News

UK anti-trust regulator investigates South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare

JOHANNESBURG Britain's competition regulator has launched an investigation into Africa's biggest generic drug maker Aspen Pharmacare over alleged anticompetitive conduct in the supply of blood pressure and arthritis drugs, Aspen said on Friday.

