Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSE.NS)

India's Adani Port and Special Economic Zone March-qtr consol profit up 29 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd : :Consol March quarter net profit 11.64 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 9.38 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share.Consol March quarter total income 25.55 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 9.02 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 21.37 billion rupees.Says approved issuance of bonds in India or overseas for not more than $1.5 billion.Says reappointed Gautam S Adani as MD.Approved seeking members' nod to raise funds worth upto 50 billion rupees via issue of securities.Approved seeking members' nod to issue NCDs.

Adani Port and Special Economic Zone consol Dec qtr profit up about 26 pct

Adani Port And Special Economic Zone Ltd : Consol dec quarter net profit 8.50 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 8.78 billion rupees . Consol dec quarter net sales 22.27 billion rupees . Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 6.75 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 16.92 billion rupees . Says in quarter, container volumes increased by 26% on y o y basis . Says approved buyback of NCDs worth up to 11.70 billion rupees .Says approved scheme of arrangement between co and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Harbour Services.

India cenbank says Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone raises FII limit to 49 pct

Reserve Bank of India:Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited raises foreign investment limit from 40 percent to 49 percent.

Adani Ports & SEZ June-qtr consol profit up about 31 pct

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 8.36 billion rupees; consol net sales 18.17 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 6.19 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 6.39 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 17.09 billion rupees . Says coastal shipping, commissioning of CT4, growth in volumes at Kattupalli to be focus areas .

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd declares interim dividend

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.10 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 55%) of 2 Indian rupees each of the company for the financial year 2015-16.Says interim dividend shall be payable on and from March 28, 2016.