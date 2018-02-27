Edition:
Apator SA (APTP.WA)

APTP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

24.70PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

0.00zł (+0.00%)
Prev Close
24.70zł
Open
24.70zł
Day's High
24.70zł
Day's Low
23.50zł
Volume
1,637
Avg. Vol
12,584
52-wk High
37.00zł
52-wk Low
20.80zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Apator Q4 Net Profit Down At 10.0 Million Zlotys
Tuesday, 27 Feb 2018 

Feb 27 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::Q4 NET PROFIT 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q4 REVENUE AT 223.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 233.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 14.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Apator Plans Share Buyback For Up To 20 Million Zlotys
Tuesday, 27 Feb 2018 

Feb 27 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::SAYS PLANS SHARE BUYBACK FOR UP TO 20 MILLION ZLOTYS.SAYS MAX. PRICE IS 30 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.  Full Article

Apator Recommends 2017 Dividend Of 1.20 Zlotys Gross/Share
Tuesday, 27 Feb 2018 

Feb 27 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF 1.20 ZLOTYS GROSS/SHARE FOR 2017.REMAINING AMOUNT OF 0.85 ZLOTYS/SHARE TO BE PAID AFTER APPROVAL BY SHAREHOLDERS.  Full Article

Apator Sees 2018 Net Profit Of 65-70 Million Zlotys
Tuesday, 27 Feb 2018 

Feb 27 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::SEES 2018 NET PROFIT OF 65-70 MILLION ZLOTYS.SEES 2018 REVENUE OF 850-880 MILLION ZLOTYS.  Full Article

Apator Prelim FY 2017 Net Profit At 56.4 Million Zlotys
Friday, 9 Feb 2018 

Feb 9 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::PRELIM FY 2017 REVENUE AT 894.6 MILLION ZLOTYS.PRELIM FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT 56.4 MILLION ZLOTYS.  Full Article

Apator Unit Signs EUR 7 Mln Net Deal With Russian Company
Tuesday, 16 Jan 2018 

Jan 16 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::ITS UNIT, APATOR POWOGAZ SA, SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH RUSSIAN COMPANY ZAO TEPLOVODOMER.DEAL IS WORTH 7 MILLION EUROS NET, UNDER AGREEMENT CO'S UNIT TO DELIVER WATER AND HEAT METERS.  Full Article

Apator: Malgorzata Mazurek To Take Over Duties Of Finance Director
Thursday, 4 Jan 2018 

Jan 4 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::APPOINTS MALGORZATA MAZUREK TO TAKE OVER DUTIES OF FINANCE DIRECTOR.  Full Article

Apator: Piotr Nowak, Director Of Finance, Passes Away
Wednesday, 3 Jan 2018 

Jan 3 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::PIOTR NOWAK, CO'S DIRECTOR OF FINANCE, PASSES AWAY.  Full Article

Apator Q3 net profit up at 16.8 million zlotys
Thursday, 16 Nov 2017 

Nov 16 (Reuters) - APATOR SA :Q3 NET PROFIT 16.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 21.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 SALES REVENUES 219.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 200.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Apator lowers 2017 net profit guidance to 60-65 million zlotys
Thursday, 16 Nov 2017 

Nov 16 (Reuters) - APATOR SA :SAYS LOWERS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT GUIDANCE TO 60-65 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 75-80 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.SAYS GUIDANCE REVISION IS DUE TO ONE-OFF EVENTS CAUSING NON-CASH CORRECTIONS.SAYS AFFIRMS 2017 REVENUE GUIDANCE AT 900-950 MLN ZLOTYS.  Full Article

