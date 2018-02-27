Apator SA (APTP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Apator Q4 Net Profit Down At 10.0 Million Zlotys

Feb 27 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::Q4 NET PROFIT 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q4 REVENUE AT 223.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 233.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 14.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Apator Plans Share Buyback For Up To 20 Million Zlotys

Feb 27 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::SAYS PLANS SHARE BUYBACK FOR UP TO 20 MILLION ZLOTYS.SAYS MAX. PRICE IS 30 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.

Apator Recommends 2017 Dividend Of 1.20 Zlotys Gross/Share

Feb 27 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF 1.20 ZLOTYS GROSS/SHARE FOR 2017.REMAINING AMOUNT OF 0.85 ZLOTYS/SHARE TO BE PAID AFTER APPROVAL BY SHAREHOLDERS.

Apator Sees 2018 Net Profit Of 65-70 Million Zlotys

Feb 27 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::SEES 2018 NET PROFIT OF 65-70 MILLION ZLOTYS.SEES 2018 REVENUE OF 850-880 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Apator Prelim FY 2017 Net Profit At 56.4 Million Zlotys

Feb 9 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::PRELIM FY 2017 REVENUE AT 894.6 MILLION ZLOTYS.PRELIM FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT 56.4 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Apator Unit Signs EUR 7 Mln Net Deal With Russian Company

Jan 16 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::ITS UNIT, APATOR POWOGAZ SA, SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH RUSSIAN COMPANY ZAO TEPLOVODOMER.DEAL IS WORTH 7 MILLION EUROS NET, UNDER AGREEMENT CO'S UNIT TO DELIVER WATER AND HEAT METERS.

Apator: Malgorzata Mazurek To Take Over Duties Of Finance Director

Jan 4 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::APPOINTS MALGORZATA MAZUREK TO TAKE OVER DUTIES OF FINANCE DIRECTOR.

Apator: Piotr Nowak, Director Of Finance, Passes Away

Jan 3 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::PIOTR NOWAK, CO'S DIRECTOR OF FINANCE, PASSES AWAY.

Apator Q3 net profit up at 16.8 million zlotys

Nov 16 (Reuters) - APATOR SA :Q3 NET PROFIT 16.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 21.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 SALES REVENUES 219.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 200.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Apator lowers 2017 net profit guidance to 60-65 million zlotys

Nov 16 (Reuters) - APATOR SA :SAYS LOWERS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT GUIDANCE TO 60-65 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 75-80 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.SAYS GUIDANCE REVISION IS DUE TO ONE-OFF EVENTS CAUSING NON-CASH CORRECTIONS.SAYS AFFIRMS 2017 REVENUE GUIDANCE AT 900-950 MLN ZLOTYS.