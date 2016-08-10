Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Allied announces $200 million equity offering

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Allied announces $200 million equity offering . Intends to use about $56 million of proceeds to pay down unsecured line of credit, about $38 million to repay mortgages . Entered agreement to issue to public, on a bought-deal basis, 5.3 million units from treasury at $37.80/unit .Intends to use about $88 million of net proceeds of offering to fund acquisitions announced on Aug 3.

Riocan,allied,Diamondcorp to sell residential component of well to Tridel and Woodbourne

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Riocan, allied and Diamondcorp to sell residential component of well to Tridel and Woodbourne .Allied Properties says deal for $180 million.

Allied Properties REIT announces $150 mln offering of unsecured debentures

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Allied properties real estate investment trust says debentures will bear interest at a rate of 3.934% per annum and will mature on November 14, 2022 . To use proceeds to fund portion of purchase price of properties in montreal announced on may 4, 2016 . To also use net proceeds to repay amounts drawn on allied's unsecured credit facility .Allied properties reit announces $150 million offering of 3.934% series B senior unsecured debentures.

Allied Properties Real Estate to acquire class I office property in Toronto's Liberty Village

Allied Properties Real Estate:To acquire class I office property in Toronto's Liberty Village for $31 million.Does not intend to place mortgage financing on the Property in the near term.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:Received approval from tsx for normal course issuer bid which will enable it to purchase up to 7.7 million issued and outstanding units.Says allied intends to commence the ncib on December 22, 2015.Reit -discount at which units are issued pursuant to drip will be decreased from 3% to 0%,to take effect with December 2015 distribution.Reit says ncib will expire on December 21, 2016 or such earlier date as allied completes its purchases pursuant to the ncib.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distribution Increase for 2016

Allied Properties REIT:Says that its Trustees have approved an increase in monthly cash distributions from $0.1216 per unit ($1.46 per unit annualized) to $0.125 per unit ($1.50 per unit annualized).increased monthly distribution will commence on January 15, 2016, payable to unitholders of record on December 31, 2015.