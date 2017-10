Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : Qtrly adjusted net earnings per share C$0.18 . Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results . Qtrly net earnings from continuing operations per share C$0.16 .Qtrly revenue C$310.2 million versus C$260.3 million.

Algonquin power qtrly adj shr $0.11

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 second quarter and year to date financial results . Q2 revenue c$222.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$244.4 million .Adjusted net earnings of $30.9 million or $0.11 per common share in the second quarter of 2016.

Empire District Electric Co : Empire shareholders approve merger with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp . Says shareholders approved merger agreement with approximately 95.5 percent of votes cast .Continue to expect transaction to close in Q1 of 2017.

Algonquin Power & Utilities adjusted net earnings $0.21/shr

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : Qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.21 per share . Board approved a 10% dividend increase to a total annual dividend of u.s. $0.4235 per common share . Algonquin power & utilities corp. Announces 2016 first quarter financial results . Q1 earnings per share c$0.15 . Q1 revenue c$341.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$406.5 million .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : Approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0385 annually per common share to a total dividend of u.s. $0.4235 per common share . Declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1059 per share on its common shares .Algonquin power & utilities corp. Announces 10% dividend increase and declares second quarter 2016 common share dividend of u.s. $0.1059 (cdn. $0.13613).

Algonquin Power & Utilities declares canadian equivalent first quarter 2016 common share dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp:Declared a dividend of U.S. $0.09625 per common share.Payable on April 15, 2016 to the shareholders of record on March 31, 2016.