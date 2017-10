Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aurelius starts share buyback program of up to 40 million euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ::IS STARTING A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 40 MILLION.IT IS PLANNED TO BUY BACK UP TO 700,000 OF COMPANY'S SHARES, IN TIME FROM OCTOBER 16, 2017 TO MAY 17, 2018​.

Aurelius acquires Office Depot Europe

Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA :Adhoc: Aurelius acquires Office Depot Europe.

Aurelius unit B+P Gerüstbau acquires BSB Group

Aurelius AG : Aurelius subsidiary B+P Gerüstbau acquires construction and specialty scaffolder BSB Group .Parties agreed to keep financial details of transaction secret.

Aurelius H1 revenues up 50 pct to EUR 1.35 bln

Aurelius AG : H1 consolidated revenues up 50 percent to 1,346.7 million euros ($1.50 billion) .H1 operating EBITDA reached 47.7 million euros despite sale of several profitable group subsidiaries and shows continuing positive performance of existing group entities (H1 2015: 62.6 million euros).

Aurelius acquires cosmetic clinic operator 'The Hospital Group'

Aurelius AG : Aurelius Group acquires cosmetic clinic operator 'The Hospital Group' . Financial terms of transaction are undisclosed. .With approximately 300 employees, The Hospital Group generated revenues of almost 40 million euros ($44.50 million)in 2015.

Aurelius acquires Working Links

Aurelius AG : Aurelius acquires leading provider of employability and rehabilitation services Working Links . No negative effects expected due to Brexit .Acquisition was made for an undisclosed sum.

Aurelius to rename company "AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA".

Aurelius AG :Resolution was agreed to rename company "AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA"..

Aurelius buys Calumet Photographic and Bowens Lighting

Aurelius AG : Aurelius acquires Calumet Photographic and Bowens Lighting .Company was bought from Calumet Holdings, Inc. for an undisclosed sum.

Aurelius acquires Northern European activities of Abelan Group

Aurelius AG : Acquires Northern European activities of the Abelan Group . Financial terms of deal are undisclosed .Closing expected for end of June 2016.

Aurelius sells TAVEX Europe to a Spanish consortium of investors

Aurelius AG : Sells TAVEX Europe to a Spanish consortium of investors .Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price.