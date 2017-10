Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for esomeprazole magnesium DR capsules OTC

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd :Says ‍received final approval from U.S. FDA to manufacture esomeprazole magnesium delayed-release capsules OTC, 20mg​.Says ‍product will be launched immediately​.

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for drugs used for treatement of HIV-1 infection

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd :Receives USFDA tentative approval for Dolutegravir, Lamivudine & Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets.Drugs used for treatement of HIV-1 infection along as a regimen in adults and pediatric patients weighing over 40 kgs.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd :Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA tentative approval for Dolutegravir, allowing the product to be launched in the PEPFAR market.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd : Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Linezolid injection . Product is expected to be launched by Q2 FY 2016-17 .

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd : Aurobindo Pharma receives usfda approval for rosuvastatin calcium tablets .

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd : Aurobindo Pharma receives usfda approval for hydromorphone hydrochloride tablets .

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd : Gets US FDA approval for bupivacaine hydrochloride injection .

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd : Receives USFDA approval for Zolmitriptan tablets; product expected to be launched in Q2 FY 2016-17 .

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd : Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Fenofibrate tablets; product is expected to be launched in Q1 FY 2016-17 .

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd receives USFDA Approval for Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride Injection

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd:Says that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride Injection, 200 mcg (base)/2 mL (100 mcg (base)/mL) single-dose vials.