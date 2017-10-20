Arcelik AS (ARCLK.IS)
21.80TRY
22 Oct 2017
-1.56TL (-6.68%)
23.36TL
23.08TL
23.08TL
21.76TL
8,705,207
1,608,997
27.46TL
19.45TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Arcelik Q3 net profit drops to 256.2 million lira
Oct 20 (Reuters) - ARCELIK AS
Arcelik to demerge domestic operations except R&D and production into Arcelik Pazarlama
Arcelik AS
Arcelik unit Arctic applies for incentive certificate for a factory investment
Arcelik AS
S&P affirms Arcelik's rating at BB+, outlook stable
Arcelik AS
Arcelik expects 2016 EBITDA margin at c.11 pct
Arcelik A.S.
Arcelik Q2 net profit up 100 pct to 652.0 million lira
Arcelik A.S.
Arcelik says agrees to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln
Arcelik As
Arcelik AS gives mixed FY 2016 guidance
Arcelik AS:Sees FY 2016 EBITDA margin at circa 11%.Sees FY 2016 revenue growth more than 10% in Turkish Lira currency.FY 2016 revenue growth rate of 12.6 percent and EBITDA margin 10.7 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. Full Article
BRIEF-Arcelik Q2 net profit falls to 256.6 million lira
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 5.06 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.96 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO