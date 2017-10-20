Arcelik AS (ARCLK.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arcelik Q3 net profit drops to 256.2 million lira

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ARCELIK AS ::Q3 NET PROFIT OF 256.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 262.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .Q3 REVENUE OF 5.44 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.08 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .SEES C.25% REVENUE GROWTH IN TRY IN 2017‍​.SEES C.10% 2017 EBITDA MARGIN (PREVIOUS C.10.5%).SEES C.11% LONG TERM EBITDA MARGIN.

Arcelik to demerge domestic operations except R&D and production into Arcelik Pazarlama

Arcelik AS : Said on Tuesday that decided to carry out company's domestic operations other than R&D and production activities through a separate legal entity by partial demerger . To transfer all assets and liabilities of dealer management, advertising and sponsorship activities, inventory and stock management, logistics management, guarantee service management, installation and service activities in the balance sheet without compromising the integrity of the business into Arçelik Pazarlama . To have 100 percent ownership in Arçelik Pazarlama .Partial demerger operations to be performed on the basis of company's financial statements dated 30.06.2016.

Arcelik unit Arctic applies for incentive certificate for a factory investment

Arcelik AS : Unit based in Romania Arctic applies to authorities to receive incentive certificate for 105.8 million euros facility investment . Unit sees to receive 36.1 million euros cash incentive for the 105.8 million euros facility investment which has a production capacity of 2 million washing machines .Depending on the receipt of the incentive the investment project is planned to be started on January 2017 and finalised on September 2019.

S&P affirms Arcelik's rating at BB+, outlook stable

Arcelik AS :S&P affirms Arcelik's credit note at BB+, outlook stable.

Arcelik expects 2016 EBITDA margin at c.11 pct

Arcelik A.S. : Said on Friday that company expects more than 13 percent growth in 2016 revenue on Turkish Lira basis .Expects 2016 EBITDA margin at circa 11 percent.

Arcelik Q2 net profit up 100 pct to 652.0 million lira

Arcelik A.S. : Q2 revenue 3.96 billion lira ($1.32 billion) versus 3.35 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit 652.0 million lira versus 326.3 million lira year ago.

Arcelik says agrees to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln

Arcelik As :Arcelik AS says it has signed an agreement to acquire Dawlance for $258 mln.

Arcelik AS gives mixed FY 2016 guidance

Arcelik AS:Sees FY 2016 EBITDA margin at circa 11%.Sees FY 2016 revenue growth more than 10% in Turkish Lira currency.FY 2016 revenue growth rate of 12.6 percent and EBITDA margin 10.7 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.