Aareal Bank AG (ARLG.DE)
35.72EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.51 (+1.46%)
€35.21
€35.22
€35.76
€35.13
260,978
273,267
€38.95
€30.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aareal Bank enters strategic partnership with Mount Street
Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank Q2 oper profit rises 52 pct to 120 mln euros
Aareal Bank Ag
Aareal Bank not hit by low interest rates in 2016 - CEO
Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Aareal Bank AG:Plans to achieve consolidated operating profit of between 300 million and 330 million euros for FY 2016.FY 2016 operating profit 320.00 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Aareal Bank AG to propose FY 2015 dividend
Aareal Bank AG:Plans dividend of 1.65 euros per share for 2015 financial year.For financial years 2016 until 2018 it is planned to add supplementary dividend, increasing from 10 pct to between 20 and 30 pct of EPS, respectively. Full Article
Aareal Bank sells property company in Sweden; raises FY 2015 operating profit outlook
Aareal Bank AG:Sells property company in Sweden.Slightly raises guidance for full FY 2015's consolidated operating profit, thanks to positive impact on earnings.Slightly increases its consolidated operating profit forecast for full FY 2015, from between 450 million to 460 million euros, to between 460 million and 470 million euros. Full Article
Aareal Bank AG raises FY 2015 outlook
Aareal Bank AG:Now anticipates FY 2015 consolidated operating profit in range between 450 million and 460 million euros.Previously expected consolidated operating profit of between 400 million euros and 430 million euros (including negative goodwill) in FY 2015.FY 2015 operating profit 295.33 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 7
FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0649 GMT.