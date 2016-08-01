bet-at-home.com AG (ARTG.DE)
118.50EUR
4:35pm BST
€-2.00 (-1.66%)
€120.50
€120.50
€121.05
€118.50
9,997
30,320
€150.30
€66.77
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bet-at-home.com H1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 15.2 pct at EUR 65.4 million
Bet-at-home.com AG
bet-at-home: replacement of shares by majority shareholder
Bet At Home Com AG
bet-at-home says extraordinary dividend planned for 2016
bet-at-home AG
Bet at Home Com AG confirms FY 2016 outlook
Bet at Home Com AG:For FY 2016, management board still expects EBITDA at level of about 30.0 million euros. Full Article
Bet at Home Com AG to propose FY 2015 dividend
Bet at Home Com AG:Dividend proposal for 2015 of 4.50 euros ($5)(previous year 1.20 euros). Full Article
Bet at Home Com gives FY 2016 EBITDA outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Bet at Home Com AG:For FY 2016, management board expects from a current perspective an EBITDA at level of about 30.0 million euros.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 29.50 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Bet at Home Com AG confirms FY 2015 outlook
Bet at Home Com AG:On-year increase in gross betting and gaming revenue and confirms that from current perspective, for FY 2015 EBITDA in excess of 25 million euros appears to be a realistic figure. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 11
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0643 GMT.