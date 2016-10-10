Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS)
ARTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
910.00INR
10:01am BST
910.00INR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs14.90 (+1.66%)
Rs14.90 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
Rs895.10
Rs895.10
Open
Rs891.15
Rs891.15
Day's High
Rs911.00
Rs911.00
Day's Low
Rs886.95
Rs886.95
Volume
27,346
27,346
Avg. Vol
48,296
48,296
52-wk High
Rs1,039.70
Rs1,039.70
52-wk Low
Rs653.00
Rs653.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aarti Industries to consider share buy-back
Aarti Industries Ltd
Aarti Industries March-quarter profit rises
Aarti Industries Ltd
Aarti Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Aarti Industries Ltd:Declared third interim dividend at the rate of 3.50 Indian rupees (70%) per share for the financial year 2015-2016. Full Article