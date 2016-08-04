Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arvind Ltd : Gets members' nod to offer NCDs for up to 5 billion rupees .

Arvind Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 33 pct

Arvind Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 733.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 21.02 billion rupees . June-quarter net profit consensus forecast was 825.3 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 551.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 17.83 billion rupees .

Arvind Ltd March-quarter consol profit rises

Arvind Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.10 billion rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 23.14 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 2.40 rupees per share . Approved issue of ncds upto inr 5 billion .