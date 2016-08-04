Edition:
Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS)

ARVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

400.35INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.25 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs393.10
Open
Rs392.00
Day's High
Rs401.00
Day's Low
Rs392.00
Volume
1,129,804
Avg. Vol
1,284,113
52-wk High
Rs426.85
52-wk Low
Rs321.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arvind Ltd gets members' nod for NCD issue of up to 5 bln rupees
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Arvind Ltd : Gets members' nod to offer NCDs for up to 5 billion rupees .  Full Article

Arvind Ltd June-qtr consol profit up about 33 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Arvind Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 733.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 21.02 billion rupees . June-quarter net profit consensus forecast was 825.3 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 551.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 17.83 billion rupees .  Full Article

Arvind Ltd March-quarter consol profit rises
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Arvind Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.10 billion rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 23.14 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 2.40 rupees per share . Approved issue of ncds upto inr 5 billion .  Full Article

Arvind Ltd News

BRIEF-Arvind Ltd raises 1 bln rupees by allotment of NCDs‍​‍​

* Says raised 1 billion rupees by allotment of NCDs‍​‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2xC3rpD Further company coverage:

