Arrow Global Group PLC (ARWA.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc
Arrow Global Group PLC announces completion of acquisition and financing
Arrow Global Group PLC:Says that it has completed acquisition of InVesting B.V., a consumer debt purchaser and collections provider with operations in the Netherlands and Belgium.Says total consideration for acquisition was around 100 mln euros on an enterprise value basis, which included acquisition of 663 mln euros of portfolios by face value and an Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) of 107 mln euros.Closed its offering of 230 mln euros of seven-year floating rate notes (the FRNs), bearing interest rate of EURIBOR plus 4.75% per year.Says proceeds from offering of FRNs are being used to repay outstanding amounts under an existing credit facility, fund acquisition consideration, and pursue Arrow's organic growth strategy. Full Article
* ROB MEMMOTT, WHO HAS BEEN WITH BUSINESS FOR SIX YEARS, HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER