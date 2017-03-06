Ascential PLC (ASCL.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bookrunner says price for Ascential ABB between 285-290 pence/shr

Bookrunner: Pricing guidance: 285p-290p for Ascential ABB deal; books are covered throughout that range . Books expected to close at short notice in Ascential ABB deal Further company coverage: [ASCL.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).

Bofa Merrill Lynch says Ascential stake sale raises 200 mln stg

Bofa Merrill Lynch : Apax sellers", and Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L and Guardian Media Group Plc have sold an aggregate of 80,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ascential at a price of 250 pence per share . Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of 200 million stg through placing . Following completion of placing, Eden 3 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 11.1 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 2.8 pct . Eden 4 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 23.9 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 6 pct .GMG will hold approximately 59.6 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 14.9 pct.

Ascential stake sale books are expected to close at short notice tonight- bookrunner

Bookrunner: Indications of interest in excess of 80 pct of the deal from a limited pre-sounding exercise, pricing guidance to follow- Bookrunner . Books are expected to close at short notice tonight- Bookrunner Further company coverage: [ASCL.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Ascential stake sale upsized to 80 mln shares - bookrunner

Bookrunner: Transaction upsized to 80 mln shares/ 200 million stg; orders below 250p risk missing; books closing at 6.45pm ukt (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).

Ascential says HY revenue up 13.5 pct to 202.5 mln stg

Ascential Plc : Hy adjusted ebitda. of £67.3m (2015: £55.4m) with expansion of margin to 33.2% (2015: 31.1%) . Hy revenue up 13.5% on a reported basis to £202.5m (2015: £178.4m) . Maiden dividend of 1.5 pence per share .Group expectations for 2016 unchanged..