Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ASELS.IS)

Aselsan signs agreement with BMC Otomotiv for EUR 27.68 million

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ASELSAN :SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR PROCUREMENT OF SARP REMOTE CONTROL GUN SYSTEM WITH BMC OTOMOTIV OF AMOUNT EUR 27.68 MILLION.DELIVERIES TO BE MADE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018.

Aselsan receives additional order from SSM worth 350.0 mln lira

Oct 13 (Reuters) - ASELSAN ::RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ORDER VALUING AT 350.0 MILLION LIRA FROM UNDERSECRETARIAT FOR DEFENSE INDUSTRIES‍​.THE DELIVERIES WILL BE COMPLETED UNTIL 2019.

Aselsan awarded $43.6 million contract in Ukraine

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ASELSAN ::SIGNS AGREEMENT REGARDING THE PROCUREMENT OF COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS FOR $43.6 MILLION WITH A UKRAINE-BASED CLIENT ‍​.DELIVERIES WILL BE MADE IN 2018‍​.

Aselsan signs EUR 34.0 mln deal with FNSS Savunma Sistemleri

Aselsan : Wins contract at 34.0 million euros ($37.96 million) . Deliveries will be made in between the years 2017-2020 .The agreement regarding the procurement of command control and communication systems for the needs of Turkish land forces signed with FNSS Savunma Sistemleri.

Aselsan Q2 revenue up at 781.0 million lira

Aselsan : Q2 net profit of 124.2 million lira ($42.39 million) versus 122.1 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 781.0 million lira versus 543.6 million lira year ago.

BRIEF-Aselsan takes 44.0 mln lira and EUR 7.5 mln order from Roketsan

Aselsan : The deliveries will be completed in between years 2018-2022 .Takes order worth 44.0 million lira ($14.94 million) and 7.5 million euros from Roketsan regarding KARAOK System Infrared Seeker development.

Aselsan signs deal worth $15.1 mln for electro optic systems

Aselsan : Signs deal worth $15.1 million for electro optic systems .To make deliveries of the products in 2016-2017.

Aselsan takes order at $24.3 mln for electro optic systems

Aselsan : Signs deal with a foreign customer at $24.3 million .Says order is on electro optic systems.

Aselsan gets order worth 97.0 million lira and $33.3 million

Aselsan : Gets order worth 97.0 million lira ($33.67 million) and $33.3 million . The deliveries to be completed between 2020 and 2023 .The deal is with Turkey's Undersecretariat For Defence Industries (SSM) to deliver electronic warfare systems.

Aselsan signs contracts worth 285.3 mln lira and $ 210.5 mln

Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Signs contracts with Turkey's Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) worth 285.3 million lira ($99.56 million) and $ 210.5 million to deliver radar systems .Deliveries will be completed between 2017 and 2023.