AES Gener SA (ASG.SN)
ASG.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange
220.10CLP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-2.21 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
$222.31
Open
$222.31
Day's High
$223.90
Day's Low
$217.15
Volume
5,856,928
Avg. Vol
3,768,644
52-wk High
$277.99
52-wk Low
$203.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Japan's Mizuho quietly withdrew from Chilean hydro project -sources
SANTIAGO, Sept 13 Japan's Mizuho Bank quietly withdrew from the Alto Maipo hydroelectric project in Chile earlier this year, writing off about $20 million it had disbursed, amid concerns over the project's financial viability, three sources told Reuters.