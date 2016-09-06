Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM.L)

Ashmore Group Plc :FD says improved investor sentiment has been maintained through the summer.

Ashmore Group Plc : Trading statement . Assets under management increased by us$1.3 billion over period . Positive investment performance of us$2.0 billion and net outflows of us$0.7 billion. . Near term investor sentiment may be affected by uncertainty in developed world .Total assets under management $52.6 billion end june versus $51.3 billion end-march.