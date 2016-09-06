Edition:
United Kingdom

Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM.L)

ASHM.L on London Stock Exchange

378.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
378.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,189,383
52-wk High
392.20
52-wk Low
269.00

Latest Key Developments

Ashmore FD says improved investor sentiment maintained through the summer
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Ashmore Group Plc :FD says improved investor sentiment has been maintained through the summer.  Full Article

Ashmore Q4 AUM rise $1.3 bln to $52.6 bln
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Ashmore Group Plc : Trading statement . Assets under management increased by us$1.3 billion over period . Positive investment performance of us$2.0 billion and net outflows of us$0.7 billion. . Near term investor sentiment may be affected by uncertainty in developed world .Total assets under management $52.6 billion end june versus $51.3 billion end-march.  Full Article

Ashmore Group PLC News

Photo

FTSE retreats from record as pound, GKN weigh

LONDON Britain's major share index ended Friday within touching distance of the previous session's record close, boosted by a late rally in mining stocks but dragged down by gains in the pound and a profit warning from engineering group GKN.

Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

