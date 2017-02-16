Edition:
Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.BO)

ASPN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,220.50INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs48.10 (+4.10%)
Prev Close
Rs1,172.40
Open
Rs1,173.00
Day's High
Rs1,233.00
Day's Low
Rs1,173.00
Volume
212,695
Avg. Vol
75,462
52-wk High
Rs1,261.25
52-wk Low
Rs850.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Asian Paints Sept-qtr profit up 21 pct
10:33am BST 

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd ::Says ‍payment of interim dividend of 2.65 rupees per equity share​.Sept quarter consol net profit 5.76 billion rupees versus 4.76 billion rupees last year.Asian Paints Ltd consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol net profit was 5.17 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 42.74 billion rupees versus 41.79 billion rupees last year.Says impact of GST continued through july and a recovery of sorts was seen only in September‍​.  Full Article

Asian Paints says Singapore unit enter SP agreement with Causeway Paints Lanka
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Asian Paints Ltd : Says Berger International Singapore, has entered into a share purchase agreement with existing shareholders of Causeway Paints Lanka .Share purchase agreement with for acquisition of 100% stake in CPLPL in an all cash deal.  Full Article

Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit up about 19 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Asian Paints Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 5.53 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 40.82 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 5.14 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 4.66 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 37.03 billion rupees .  Full Article

Asian Paints March-qtr consol profit rises
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Asian Paints Ltd : March-quarter consol PAT 4.09 billion rupees . Says March-quarter consol net sales 39.19 billion rupees versus 34.90 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 4.30 billion rupees . recommended final dividend of INR 5.30 per share . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .  Full Article

Asian Paints Ltd News

Indian shares end higher; Asian Paints, banks lead

Oct 24 Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, with Asian Paints Ltd surging on strong quarterly results, while state-owned banks rose on media reports the government could inject more capital into the sector.

Earnings vs. Estimates

